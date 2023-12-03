Liverpool eye move for former Arsenal star as Mohamed Salah edges closer to leaving - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly looking forward to signing Bayern Munich attacker Serge Gnabry in the summer transfer window as Mohamed Salah's replacement.

According to Todofichajes, the former Arsenal forward's contract will expire with the German Champions in 2026. His reported release clause is expected to be around 60 million euros.

Following a series of injuries and unsatisfactory performances, Gnabry has made only limited appearances for Thomas Tuchel's Bayern Munich this season. Gnabry has made 10 appearances across competitions. He has scored only a single goal, which came against Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League.

The 28-year-old also missed a month of action due to a forearm feature. As a result, his pursuit for more minutes can eventually lead him to Anfield. Gnabry joined Bayern Munich in June 2018 and since then, he has bagged 82 goals and 51 assists for the Bavarians in 228 appearances.

Meanwhile, according to Football Insider, Mohamed Salah can leave Liverpool to join a Saudi Pro League side for a staggering transfer fee of £150 million. He also received an offer from Al-Ittihad in the summer but ended up staying at Anfield.

Liverpool defender reacts after 4-3 win over Fulham

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez recently took to social media and uploaded a post about the Reds' thrilling win over Fulham on December 3 (Sunday).

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool took down the Cottagers 4-3 at Anfield. Bernd Leno's own goal from Trent Alexander-Arnold's free-kick opened the scoring (20'). However, Harry Wilson quickly equalized the scoreline in the 24th minute. Alexis Mac Allister later gave the Reds a lead (38') but Kenny Tete's strike again leveled the match (45+3').

After beating Kostas Tsimikas, Bobby De Cordova-Reid handed Fulham the lead for the first time in the 80th minute. However, goals from Wataru Endo (87') and Trent Alexander-Arnold (88') later sealed the victory of the Reds.

After that time, Joe Gomez took to Instagram and uploaded a couple of pictures. He captioned the post:

"What a result" he also added a freezing emoji.

Next up, Jurgen Klopp's side will the Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United on December 7 (Thursday). The Reds have climbed to the second spot with 31 points in 14 matches. On the other side, Sheffield United are currently in the last spot with five points in the same number of matches.