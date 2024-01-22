Liverpool eye move to sign Moroccan midfielder, could face competition from La Liga giants: Reports

According to Het Laatste Nieuws, Liverpool are interested in signing Moroccan midfielder Bilal El Khannouss from Genk with Atletico Madrid also interested in the youngster.

The 19-year-old was born in Belgium but plays for Morocco's national team. He made his international debut in the 2022 FIFA World Cup third-place game against Croatia, which the Atlas Lions lost 2-1.

El Khannouss is regarded as a top-talent in Belgium and was awarded the Belgian Golden Shoe in 2022, which is given to the most talented young player. He was also nominated for the Golden Boy award in 2023, eventually won by Jude Bellingham.

Liverpool are reportedly interested in the youngster and have sent scouts to watch El Khannouss in action. Atletico Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen are also allegedly interested with the La Liga giants reportedly pushing for a move.

A summer move could be on the cards for El Khannouss as Genk want to sell him for a significant transfer fee. Genk's director Dimitri De Conde told HLN last year (via Anfield Watch):

"I have always said to Bilal and his entourage that we believe he should become the most expensive outgoing transfer in Belgian football.”

Charles De Ketelaere holds the record for the most expensive outgoing transfer in Belgian football for his reported £31 million move to AC Milan in 2022.

El Khannouss' mother and agent, Karima Ben Aissa has already spoken about contact with potential suitors. She said:

“We are in contact with a few clubs. It doesn’t necessarily have to be a big name. Playing minutes take precedence.”

The 19-year-old Genk youth team player operates primarily as a midfielder but can also take up duties on the left flank. His current contract with Genk runs until the end of the 2026-27 season. He has scored four goals and has provided 10 assists in 76 appearances across competitions for Genk's senior team.

Liverpool changes travel plans due to storm Isha

Liverpool defeated Bournemouth 4-0 at the Vitality Stadium in their recent Premier League clash on January 21. Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez both bagged braces in the game.

The Reds played in a challenging situation due to storm Isha. Jurgen Klopp hinted after the game that the team would be forced to take a bus to return to Merseyside rather than fly due to the weather. He said (via Anfield Watch):

“As you say, you’ve got another game in three days. And a bus ride home.”

Liverpool return to action on January 24 to take on Fulham at Craven Cottage in the second leg of the EFL Cup semi-finals. The Reds won the first leg at Anfield by a score of 2-1.