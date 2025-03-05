Liverpool eye move for star winger linked with Chelsea and Barcelona: Reports

Liverpool are allegedly interested in launching a move for AC Milan attacker Rafael Leao, who has recently been linked with Chelsea and Barcelona, in the summer transfer window.

Leao, 25, has cemented himself as one of the best performers in the Serie A over the past few seasons. However, he is enduring a tough 2024-25 campaign as the Rossoneri sit ninth in the Serie A table after 27 matches.

Now, according to TEAMtalk, Liverpool have earmarked Leao as a transfer target with a move for the Portuguese under consideration if Luis Diaz is to depart this summer. They are likely to face competition from Barcelona, who communicated their interest to Milan past December.

Milan, who are currently keen to raise funds by selling their top players this summer, have set an asking price of £83 million for Leao. They are aware that the forward's £145 million release clause is unlikely to be triggered.

On the other hand, Chelsea made a formal enquiry into Leao's availability this summer in the recent past, as per Italian website Calciomercato. They are convinced that the Milan forward can be one of the world's best when he is on fine form and would be a vital starter for them.

So far this season, Leao has scored six goals and provided six assists in 25 Serie A games for Milan. He registered three goals and an assist in 10 outings before Milan were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League.

Ex-Liverpool star questions Chelsea's strategy

Last month, a group of Chelsea fans staged a protest against their owners outside Stamford Bridge. The fans voiced their frustration over the lack of success at the club despite spending well over £1 billion on new stars.

Speaking on talkSPORT, ex-Liverpool ace Danny Murphy said (h/t Metro):

"It's the guys they've brought in that are doing the recruitment now. [Blues head coach Enzo] Maresca isn't doing the recruitment. Somebody has made a decision at Chelsea to go a way that nobody has ever gone before and expect success."

Murphy, who played for Liverpool between 1997 and 2004, continued:

"They have overspent on talent and potential and they got rid of any experience in players like Thiago Silva, Jorginho, [Mateo] Kovacic. Kovacic left there and won the league with Manchester City. He played nearly all their games the season afterwards! It's strange."

Chelsea are fifth with 46 points from 27 Premier League games this term.

