Liverpool eye stunning move for Barcelona star – reports

Liverpool have been linked with Barcelona starlet Pedri. The Reds are reportedly eyeing a move for the Spaniard this summer.

As per a report on Liverpool.com, Pedri is now on Liverpool's radar. They claim the Reds are keeping tabs on Barcelona's situation and would be keen on signing the young midfielder this summer.

Thiago misplayed more passes (5) in 15 minutes than Pedri did (2) in 120 😱 pic.twitter.com/8wDYv4Q70l — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) July 7, 2021

Liverpool target Pedri has been in excellent form this summer for Spain at the EUROs. They failed to make it to the finals last night but the Barcelona starlet had a near-perfect game.

Liverpool are looking to sign a midfielder this summer after the departure of Gini Wijnaldum. The Dutchman was touted to join Barcelona but he ended up moving to PSG on a free transfer.

Barcelona want Pedri to stay for a long time - as ‘special player’. 🇪🇸 #FCB



Current contract expires in 2022 - Barça have an option to extend it for two years [he’s 100% staying] but they want to offer Pedri a new, improved contract once they will fix the financial situation. pic.twitter.com/wvV7fxPght — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 7, 2021

Can Liverpool lure Pedri from Barcelona?

While Barcelona are in a tough financial situation, ESPN’s Barcelona correspondent Samuel Marsden does not believe the club will sell their young talent. He was talking to Liverpool.com when he said:

"I don't think [possible Liverpool interest in Pedri] is a worry for Barcelona, just because of the pull that Barcelona has, but I don't think [losing one of their top young talents] would be completely out of the question. Barcelona don't want to sell any of [Pedri, Ansu Fati and Ilaix Moriba], but we have spoken repeatedly about their financial problems and their need to get rid of players. We know the situation is bad but we don't know quite how bad, or whether they would have to consider a £100m bid [for Pedri] or whatnot, but it is not completely out of the question as it might have been in the past."

Barcelona are keen on selling players this summer to free up their wage bill. Two players from the Catalan side have already moved to the Premier League this summer with Junior Firpo joining Leeds and Trinicao moving to Wolverhampton on loan.

