Liverpool eye surprise move for Chelsea star - Reports 

Liverpool have been linked with a surprise move for Chelsea forward Christopher Nkunku this summer, as per reports. The France international is facing an uncertain future in England, having failed to impress regularly for the Blues since his arrival in 2023.

According to French outlet L'Equipe, the Premier League champions are weighing up a move for the 27-year-old forward this summer. They will need to fork out a fee in the region of £35 million to secure the signature of the former RB Leipzig star from their fellow Premier League side.

Nkunku ended the 2024-25 season with 15 goals for the Blues, with Cole Palmer being the only Chelsea player to score more goals than him. Despite his seemingly impressive goal tally, the Frenchman failed to make much of an impact for Enzo Maresca's side throughout the season. He was often shoehorned into the centre-forward position, one even Maresca admits is not his best position.

Liverpool are looking to strengthen their squad after winning the 2024-25 Premier League title, as they look to achieve more success. Arne Slot's side have already signed midfielder Florian Wirtz and defenders Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez this summer. With the duo of Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez presently unsettled, a move for an attacker could be on the cards.

Nkunku delivered a reminder of his quality for the Blues during their triumphant FIFA Club World Cup campaign, attracting interest from multiple suitors. Liverpool will be attracted by his seemingly modest price tag, as his versatility and quality in front of goal will be an asset.

Premier League side looking to beat Chelsea, Liverpool to Ekitike - Reports

Newcastle United are looking to beat Premier League rivals Chelsea and Liverpool to the signature of French striker Hugo Ekitike, as per reports. The Magpies have made a move for the 22-year-old striker, who has been strongly linked with a move to England.

Fabrizio Romano reports that Eintracht Frankfurt have received an offer of more than €70 million for the lanky striker from Newcastle. The Magpies are pushing to complete the signing of Ekitike, who they came close to signing two years ago when he still played in France.

Eddie Howe's side are in the market for a player to replace Callum Wilson, who has left St. James's Park following the expiration of his contract this summer. With UEFA Champions League football on offer, they are looking to trump both Chelsea and Liverpool to the former PSG man.

