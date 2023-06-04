Liverpool eyeing £10.5 million move for Premier League defender this summer - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly plotting a move for Fulham right-back Kenny Tete as Jurgen Klopp looks to bolster his defensive options ahead of the next season. As reported by The Daily Mail, the Reds could be plotting a £10.5 million bid for the Netherlands international.

Tete is set to enter the final 12 months of his deal at Craven Cottage, putting Marco Silva's side in a tight corner. Fulham cannot afford to lose him on a free transfer in a year's time and could be open to cashing in on him this summer.

Tete has been quite impressive for the London side this campaign having scored one goal and provided five assists in 36 games across competitions. He has been solid defensively and quite effective while going forward as well.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has used Trent Alexander-Arnold in an inverted right-back role in the closing stages of the season. The Englishman has been excellent in his new role and could be handed a permanent role in midfield role this season.

That would mean the Reds could be in the market for a new right-back and Tete could just be the solution. Also, his asking price of just £10.5 million makes him an attractive option even if he is signed as a squad player.

Liverpool signed Calvin Ramsay as an understudy of Alexander-Arnold last summer but the Scotsman has struggled to break into the first-team. Tete could be the much-needed upgrade on the 19-year-old.

Tete joined fulham from Ligue 1 giants Olympique Lyonnais in 2020 and has made a total of 80 apperances for the English capital club since. He has scored three goals in the process while producing eight assists.

Capped 14 times for the Netherlands, the 27-year-old still has plenty of room for improvement and could become a useful addition to Klopp's side who will be looking to bounce back strongly next season.

Alexis Mac Allister's cousin hints at Liverpool move for Brighton star

Alexis Mac Allister's cousin, Luciano Guaycochea, has claimed that the Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder is close to joining Liverpool.

The World Cup-winning midfielder emerged as the Reds' top target after they pulled out of the race to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham.

His cousin Guaycochea, has told Astro Arena that the midfielder is on the verge of joining Liverpool. He said:

"Well, I cannot say where he's going to play, but I think everyone knows he's close to (joining) Liverpool, It's a big team, but wherever he goes, I hope he can play well."

Guaycoachea is also a professional footballer who plays primarily a midfielder and plies his trade for Malaysian club Perak FC. Mac Allister's older brothers Francis and Kevin are also professional players.

Paul Merson predicts the result of FA Cup final between Man City and Man Utd! Click here

Poll : 0 votes