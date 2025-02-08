Liverpool eyeing €35 million move to sign Barcelona star in the summer - Reports

Liverpool are interested in signing midfielder Frenkie de Jong from Barcelona, according to a recent report by Caught Offside. It is also expected that De Jong's transfer valuation could be in the region of €35 million, as Barca are looking to offload the Dutchman.

De Jong joined Barcelona for a reported €86 million fee from Ajax in the summer of July 2019. However, the Dutchman has witnessed a reduction in his playing time at the Camp Nou this season.

While De Jong's limited minutes on the pitch could be down to his fitness, he could leave Barcelona in the summer. Meanwhile, there are rumors that the Dutchman is not part of Hansi Flick's long-term plans. Players like Gavi and Pedri are ahead of the Dutchman in the midfield's pecking order. This might also be one of the factors that might fuel De Jong's departure.

In 22 appearances this season, De Jong has scored two goals and provided only one assist for Barcelona. However, his ability to feature in the deep midfield role could be one of the reasons why the Reds are looking to sign him.

Given his versatility to feature in multiple positions in midfield, De Jong could be a significant signing for the Reds. The Dutchman could also be a cheaper alternative to the Red's primary target Martin Zubimendi.

However, Caught Offside claims that Frenkie de Jong's big-money salary could be a problem in this potential deal. De Jong is contracted at the Camp Nou till June 2026.

How has Cody Gakpo performed at Liverpool this season?

Liverpool v Tottenham Hotspur - Carabao Cup Semi Final Second Leg - Source: Getty

While a good number of the supporters could tag Mohamed Salah as the brain behind the Red's impressive attacking form, Cody Gakpo has been outstanding as well. The Dutchman is best known for his ability to score and to create chances for other attackers.

In 35 appearances this season, Gakpo has scored 16 goals and provided five assists for the Reds. Given his terrific performance, the Dutchman remains an important player for Arne Slot in attack.

Gakpo is in contention to feature for Liverpool in their next game in the FA Cup against Plymouth on Sunday (February 9).

