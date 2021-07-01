Liverpool eyeing €40 million rated Spanish midfielder as Wijnaldum replacement - Reports

Liverpool are looking to sign Spanish midfielder Saul Niguez as a potential replacement for the now-departed Georginio Wijnaldum, according to Spanish publication AS (via Paisley Gates).

Georginio Wijnaldum was one of the most important players for Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool. The Dutch international played a total of 179 out of the 190 Premier League games he was available for. So signing a player capable of replicating Wijnaldum is a top priority for Liverpool this summer.

Saul Niguez has been on Premier League clubs' radar for quite some time now. Apart from Liverpool, both Manchester clubs are also keen on adding the Spanish international to their squads.

Despite interest from their rivals, Liverpool see Saul as an ideal replacement for Gini Wijnaldum. The 26-year-old Spaniard is capable of playing as a defensive midfielder as well as an attacking playmaker, which is similar to Wijnaldum's role at Liverpool.

Also Read: Jim Beglin's column - Euro 2020: 5 players who have surprised everyone with their performances

Liverpool are keeping tabs on €40m Atletico Madrid midfielder, according to reports#LFC https://t.co/HRzQJv4LXZ pic.twitter.com/NkzIn71b9c — Liverpool FC News (@LivEchoLFC) June 28, 2021

Liverpool could sign Saul Niguez for about €40 million this summer

Saul Niguez was one of Atletico Madrid's key players in their recent title-winning season. Despite playing 33 games in La Liga last season, Spain manager Luis Enrique decided against picking him for his Euro 2020 squad.

Saul has a contract until the summer of 2026 which also includes a release clause of €150 million. However, Atletico Madrid are ready to sell their star midfielder for the right price. The Spanish international is valued at €40 million with Atletico seemingly ready to accept a deal in that range.

Saul Niguez has been instrumental for Diego Simeone. (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

According to the Sun, Saul is also keen on leaving the Wanda Metropolitano this summer in order to seek a new challenge. But, with such a lowered price, Liverpool will face heavy competition from Manchester United, who might need a new midfielder if Paul Pogba decides to leave this summer.

That said, Liverpool and Manchester United might be forced to fork out high wages in order to attract Niguez. He is currently earning £115,000 a week and would want to earn more if he joins one of the Premier League sides.

Rumour Mongering: Saul Niguez Wants a Liverpool Move https://t.co/gvhJ1GPcUj — The Legacy Fan Offside (@LFCOffside) June 30, 2021

Also Read: David James' column - Euro 2020: 5 players who could be X-factors in the knockout stages

Fabrizio Romano now has an exclusive column on Sportskeeda! Check here

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee