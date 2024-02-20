Liverpool eyeing up move for ex-Chelsea star, could face competition from Manchester United in the summer - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly keen on making a move for Crystal Palace's defender Marc Guehi next summer, but could face stiff competition from Manchester United.

According to a report in the Telegraph, the Reds have currently identified the former Chelsea defender as a transfer option next summer.

Guehi is currently regarded as one of the top-rated center-backs in the Premier League, judging by his performances at Crystal Palace. Also, the current managerial dilemma at the club could see them lose a couple of star names next summer, of which Guehi could be one.

Meanwhile, the Reds aren't expected to have a free run at the 23-year-old's signature, as reports suggest that Manchester United could make a move for the player.

The Red Devils' proposed new sporting director, Dan Ashworth, is believed to be a huge fan of Guehi and could revive his interest in the player, should he eventually join Manchester United. Ashworth tried signing Guehi at Newcastle United and could once again try to bring the former Chelsea player along with him to Old Trafford.

The Englishman has made a combined total of 26 appearances for Crystal Palace this season across all competitions, helping the Eagles record six clean sheets.

Jurgen Klopp provides injury update on 3 Liverpool stars

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has provided an update on the current injury crisis plaguing his team at the moment. The Merseyside giants have been dealt with injury blows suffered by a couple of key first-team stars.

The recent names to be added to Liverpool's injury list are Diogo Jota (knee) and Curtis Jones (ankle), which they suffered over the weekend against Brentford.

Speaking in a press conference ahead of their Premier League clash against Luton Town, Klopp revealed that Liverpool forward Jota is expected to be out for months with a knee injury.

On Jota's suspected knee injury, Klopp said:

"It will obviously take months. I would like to sit here and say we have absolutely no issues but obviously we have some. So, not available is obviously Ali, that’s a muscle injury where we don’t know exactly how long it takes but definitely not for foreseeable time coming back."

"Then we have Diogo with a knee issue, is ruled out. Curtis, with a bone ligament issue, ruled out," he added.