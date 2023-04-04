Liverpool eyeing move to sign Lionel Messi's Argentina teammate: Reports

Premier League giants Liverpool are reportedly looking to sign Lionel Messi’s Argentina teammate Rodrigo De Paul from Atletico Madrid this summer.

De Paul joined the La Liga outfit from Serie A side Udinese for a €35 million fee in the summer of 2021. Joining Los Rojiblancos with a big reputation, De Paul has struggled to live up to the billing, playing sporadically under coach Diego Simeone.

According to Fichajes.net, Atletico Madrid are disappointed with Lionel Messi’s World Cup-winning teammate and are willing to sell him for the right price this summer.

It has been claimed that Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool are looking to bring De Paul to Anfield this summer. The Reds are prepared to spend up to €40 million for the 28-year-old midfielder, which would allow Atletico Madrid to recover the money they splurged on him two years back.

Klopp’s side are short of midfield options at the moment and will be even more exposed when the likes of Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain and James Milner leave this summer. Atletico, on the other hand, do not have any trust left in Lionel Messi’s compatriot, making the transfer a win-win for both parties.

De Paul was one of Argentina’s best players as they lifted the 2022 FIFA World Cup under Lionel Messi’s leadership last December. He featured in all seven games in Qatar, putting in an exemplary shift in helping the team transition from defense to attack.

For Atletico Madrid, De Paul has played 76 since joining from Udinese, scoring six times and claiming six assists.

Jurgen Klopp names the “four-and-a-half” players who were OK in Liverpool’s defeat to Manchester City

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has claimed that only Alisson, Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Cody Gakpo looked decent in Saturday’s (April 1) 4-1 defeat to Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium. He later added Diogo Jota’s name, claiming that the Portuguese was decent as well considering the four-month layoff due to a calf problem.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Klopp said:

“The players feel very responsible for everything, so there's not one player in the dressing room who doesn't care. I said what I said, maybe I forgot Diogo [Jota] because he played an absolutely OK game as long as his legs were there after the long injury he had.

“But we were underperforming in almost every other position and that doesn't help. We cannot play with four-and-a-half OK performances.”

Languishing in eighth place following Saturday’s defeat, Liverpool return to Premier League action with a clash against Chelsea on Tuesday night (April 4).

Poll : 0 votes