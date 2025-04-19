Liverpool eyeing surprise move for PL forward who was linked with Arsenal move - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly considering a surprise move for Aston Villa attacker Ollie Watkins, who was previously linked with a move to Arsenal. As reported by Football Insider, the England international has emerged as an alternative for Alexander Isak, as the Reds plot to revamp their attack.
Watkins was Unai Emery's preferred choice up front for several years, but Marcus Rashford's arrival on loan in January has seen his gametime reduce significantly. The 29-year-old has started only once in the Villans' last five games, and his future has been subject to speculation.
Watkins has been linked with Arsenal in recent transfer windows, and the Gunners reportedly made an attempt to sign him in January. Liverpool are also reportedly pondering a move for the former Brentford star, with Arne Slot looking for a new number nine.
Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak is reportedly the primary target for both Liverpool and Arsenal. However, the Magpies' asking price for the Sweden international is believed to be out of both clubs' reach.
Watkins has been a reliable goalscorer in the Premier League since joining Aston Villa in 2020 from Brentford in a deal worth a reported £33 million. He has scored 85 goals and provided 40 assists in 216 appearances for the Lions to date.
The Englishman has scored 15 goals and produced 12 assists in 47 appearances across competitions this season. Capped 18 times for England, he has scored five times for the Three Lions while turning provider on two occasions.
Liverpool and Arsenal want Serie A midfielder: Reports
Liverpool and Arsenal have reportedly set their sights on Juventus midfielder Nicolo Rovella. As reported by Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport (via TribalFootball), the two Premier League giants admire the 23-year-old.
Rovella has been on loan at Lazio since 2023, and they reportedly want to sign the midfielder permanently. However, I Biancocelesti are in a financial mess and are not in a position to afford his transfer fee.
Rovella has been thoroughly impressive in the middle of the park for Lazio in Serie A this season. The tenacious midfielder has made 38 appearances for Lazio this season, providing three assists in the process.
Both Liverpool and Arsenal reportedly see Rovella as a potentially solid addition to their midfield ranks. The Gunners are poised to lose both Thomas Partey and Jorginho in the summer, while Arne Slot could do with an upgrade over Wataru Endo.