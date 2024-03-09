Liverpool face competition from Premier League side for £60 million-rated Mohamed Salah replacement - Reports

According to Daily Mail, Newcastle United have joined Liverpool in the race to sign Pedro Neto from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Neto, 24, has drawn eyeballs with his performances for Wolves this season. The Portuguese has scored three goals and has provided 11 assists in 22 appearances across competitions.

With Mohamed Salah's Anfield future uncertain, Liverpool have identified Neto as a potential replacement for the talismanic Egyptian forward. However, Newcastle are also monitoring Neto.

While the winger has been in notable form, he has struggled with fitness issues, missing nine games in the ongoing season due to a hamstring injury. That said, when fit, Neto has been a difference-maker for Wolves. He has also represented Portugal's senior team five times in his career.

Neto is contracted with Wolves until the end of the 2026-27 season and has an estimated market value of €42 million, according to Transfermarkt. Clubs, though, might need to shell out significantly more to convince Wolves to sell Neto.

The Reds could step up their approach as Salah has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League. However, they might need to fend off interest from the Magpies.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp previews the Manchester City clash

Liverpool are set to take on Manchester City in their upcoming Premier League clash on Sunday, March 10. The top-of-the-table Premier League clash is set to have major implications for the title race.

Over the years, the two teams have battled out several memorable games, and the Anfield showdown will be the final league duel between Klopp and Pep Guardiola for their respective teams. Klopp previewed the game, telling the media (via the Reds' website):

"Big game. City games [are] big games always. Were always. Will probably always be. Title-race decider? I don’t know who brought that up – I think it’s really early. If you go through all the different possible scenarios, then I don’t think after whatever result anybody should open the bottles of champagne."

He added:

"Nothing happened then. But it’s three points. It’s an incredibly strong opponent. We don’t hide that we want to win that game, but knowing how difficult it is. But that’s it pretty much. It’s a big game, I understand that 100 per cent, and we are really excited about the fact that we are part of it."

Liverpool are currently leading the title race with 63 points from 27 matches. Manchester City are second, trailing the Reds by a point at this point.