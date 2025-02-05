Liverpool could face competition from Real Madrid for 23-year-old star from LaLiga club: Reports

Liverpool could reportedly face competition from Real Madrid for the services of Girona left-back Miguel Guiterrez. The Reds have identified the 23-year-old as a target in the summer transfer window as they plan to add another left-back to their ranks.

Guitierrez has caught the attention of several top clubs in Europe. Liverpool's manager, Arne Slot, also admitted that the Spain international had impressed him before their clash with Girona during the UEFA Champions League phase.

However, the Merseyside club might have to battle Real Madrid for the Girona defender. Gutierrez is a product of Los Blancos' youth academy. He made his senior debut in 2021, playing nine times for Madrid before joining Girona in the summer of 2022.

Los Blancos, however, still hold a reported £7.5 million buyback option on Gutierrez. They could be forced to activate the clause after missing out on their primary left-back target Alphonso Davies. The Canadian left-back recently agreed to a new long-term deal with Bayern Munich, ending speculations of a potential move to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Should the Merseysiders decide to pursue Gutierrez, they will have to fork out about £36 million to trigger his release clause, as per journalist David Lynch.

Gutierrez has established himself as a key player at Girona since joining the club two seasons ago. Last season, he recorded two goals and seven assists in 35 league games, helping the Catalonia club qualify for the UEFA Champions League for the first time in their history. This term, he has contributed a goal and four assists in 19 LaLiga outings.

Real Madrid hoping to nab Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold on a free next summer

Real Madrid will hope to sign Liverpool defender Trent Alexander-Arnold on a free transfer in the summer. This comes after they failed to get his services in the just concluded winter transfer market, as per Goal.

The Reds' defender has been a long-term target of the Spanish club, who are looking to bolster their defensive options. Alexander-Arnold is in the final few months of his contract at Anfield and has yet to pen a new deal. This means he could leave on free in the summer.

After having two offers for the Englishman turned down by Liverpool, Real Madrid will now hope the player will run down his contract so they can get him for free. The 26-year-old is out with an injury sustained during Liverpool's league clash with Bournemouth last Saturday, February 1.

