Real Madrid dealt blow as transfer target has agreed to a new 4.5 year deal with current club: Reports

Real Madrid have been dealt a huge blow as transfer target Alphonso Davies is reportedly set to commit his future to Bayern Munich. According to journalist David Ornstein (via Bayern & Germany on X), Davies has agreed to a four-and-a-half-year contract extension with the Bundesliga giants.

His current contract is set to expire in the summer and the player was linked with a move away from the club with Real Madrid being a potential destination. Los Blancos have been a huge admirer of the Canadian left-back and were looking to land him on a free transfer when his contract with the Bavarian club expires.

However, as per Ornstein, Bayern has convinced Davies to stay put and he has agreed to a new long-term deal until 2030. The 24-year-old is now set to sign his new contract this week.

This latest development means that Real Madrid would now have to identify a new left-back target as they look to bolster their defensive unit in the upcoming season. Carlo Ancelotti's side are undermanned in the left-back position with Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia the available options at the manager's disposal.

Alphonso Davies joined Bayern Munich from Major Soccer League side Vancouver Whitecaps in 2019 and has established himself as one of the highly-rated defenders in Europe. He has made 220 appearances for Bayern Munich, recording 12 goals and 34 assists. He has won 13 trophies with the club including a continental treble in 2020.

Real Madrid set to be without key defender for at least two weeks - Reports

Real Madrid are set to be without defender David Alaba for about two to three weeks after he suffered another injury setback. The former Bayern Munich centre-back returned to action in January after over a year on the sidelines with an ACL injury.

Los Blancos in a statement on Tuesday (February 4), confirmed that the 32-year-old has suffered an injury to the adductor muscle of his left leg.

“Following tests carried out on our player David Alaba by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the adductor muscle of his left leg. Pending development,” read the club statement.

The Austria international made four appearances off the bench upon returning to action. He was an unused substitute during Los Blancos' last league outing against Espanyol on Saturday, February 1.

