Liverpool favorites to sign £71 million-rated Premier League midfielder ahead of Chelsea and Manchester United: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly ahead of Chelsea and Manchester United in their pursuit of Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister.

Mac Allister, 24, has emerged as one of the breakout stars in the Premier League for his fine performances for the Seagulls this season. He has scored 10 goals and two assists in 29 games across all competitions and has popped up on a host of big-profile clubs' radars.

A right-footed creative operator renowned for his set-pieces, the 16-cap Argentina international has attracted the attention of Manchester United of late. Erik ten Hag has identified the Argentinos Juniors youth product as a top summer transfer target, according to The Telegraph.

According to Relevo, Liverpool have intensified contacts with Mac Allister's agent to finalize a potential deal in the upcoming summer transfer window. Chelsea are set to provide competition to Jurgen Klopp's side for the playmaker, who is valued at £71 million.

However, the Merseyside outfit are considered to be the favorites for Mac Allister's signature as the club can provide him with regular first-team minutes. Chelsea and Manchester United, on the other hand, will have to offload a few of their stars to make room for the Argentine.

Should Mac Allister join Liverpool this summer, he would be a crucial starter ahead of Jordan Henderson in Klopp's preferred 4-3-3 system. He could also operate as an advanced playmaker in a 4-2-3-1 setup.

Overall, the 2022 FIFA World Cup winner has scored 18 goals and laid out eight assists in 101 appearances for Roberto De Zerbi's side.

Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea eye summer move for Serie A star: Reports

Speaking to TEAMtalk, transfer guru Graeme Bailey provided insight into Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot's contractual situation with just two months left on his current contract.

He elaborated:

"Adrien Rabiot's situation is fascinating, he is a very interesting option for a lot of clubs. He gets a lot of criticism from fans, mainly online due to his pay packet – which is certainly not his fault. But within the game, he is very highly thought of. Manchester United went for him in January and they still remain firmly in the mix, as do Chelsea, Liverpool, Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United."

Rabiot, who has helped Juventus lift three trophies so far, has scored 16 goals and laid out 10 assists in 164 appearances for the Serie A outfit.

Earlier last summer, Manchester United failed to finalise a £17 million deal for the Liverpool and Chelsea target due to wage differences.

