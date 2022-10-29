Liverpool fear they will miss out on Chelsea and Real Madrid target - Reports

Liverpool fear that they could miss out on their primary target Jude Bellingham, who has also attracted interest from Chelsea and Real Madrid as per Football Insider. The Reds feel that they could be priced out if the midfielder enjoys a solid FIFA World Cup campaign with England.

The report claims that the Merseysiders have already held talks with intermediaries about a potential deal next summer. However, Borussia Dortmund could demand a huge fee for the Englishman thanks to his incredible form this season coupled with interest from all across Europe.

As per the report, Liverpool feel that Bellingham's value will soar beyond the £100 million mark even if he does not sign a contract extension. The England international is tied down at Signal Iduna Park until the summer of 2025 which means Borussia Dortmund are well-placed to ask for a high transfer fee.

Jude Bellingham is 19 years old running Bundesliga games like it's normal

The Liverpool target has seen his stock rise even higher thanks to his impressive run of form for both club and country.

Bellingham caught the eye after an outstanding 2021-22 campaign, scoring six goals and providing 14 assists from 44 appearances in all competitions. He has carried his form to this season, scoring eight goals and providing two assists in 18 games this campaign across all competitions.

The Reds reportedly view the midfielder as the perfect player to add to their midfield, which has been below par this season. The report claims that the Reds could face competition from clubs like Manchester City, Chelsea and Manchester United for the youngster's signature.

Liverpool eyeing move for Premier League midfielder

Liverpool are reportedly interested in a move for Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes, who has also attracted interest from Chelsea and Real Madrid. The Magpies, though, have no interest in selling the Brazilian international and are desperate to tie him down with a new and improved deal.

As per Football Insider, the Tynesiders are willing to offer the midfielder a deal that would see him become the highest-paid player in their history.

Jude Bellingham this season:



• Top scorer for Borussia Dortmund

• Most G+A for Borussia Dortmund

• 2nd highest goals in the UCL

• Highest G+A in the UCL

• Scored in every game in the UCL.

• 10 G+A in all comps, only teenager except Musiala to do so in top 5 leagues. Jude Bellingham this season:• Top scorer for Borussia Dortmund• Most G+A for Borussia Dortmund• 2nd highest goals in the UCL• Highest G+A in the UCL• Scored in every game in the UCL. • 10 G+A in all comps, only teenager except Musiala to do so in top 5 leagues. https://t.co/eLHeRwnufn

The Merseysiders' poor start to the season can be attributed to their midfielders lacking consistency and dealing with persistent injury problems. It is no surprise that Jurgen Klopp's side have been linked with a host of midfielders from across Europe.

Guimaraes has been one of the best midfielders in the Premier League since his move to St. James' Park from Lyon in January. The Brazilian has scored two goals in 10 appearances across all competitions for the Magpies.

