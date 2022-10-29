Liverpool keen on signing Real Madrid and Chelsea target - Reports

Liverpool have placed Real Madrid and Chelsea target Bruno Guimaraes on their radar. However, according to Fabrizio Romano (via TNT Sports), Newcastle United have no intention of letting the Brazilian midfielder leave. The Magpies are intent on extending his contract, which is currently set to expire in June 2026.

Due to growing interest from clubs like Liverpool and Chelsea, the hierarchy at St James' Park wants to tie Guimaraes down for the long term.

However, this will do little to slow the European juggernauts, including Real Madrid, who will work on purchasing the 24-year-old's services next season.

They are currently waiting to see how discussions at the negotiation table pan out between the midfielder's representatives and his club.

If they fail to reach an agreement and tie him down on a long-term deal, there will be fierce competition for his signature in the winter transfer window.

Liverpool are currently seeking midfield reinforcements, having snatched up just Arthur Melo on a loan deal on transfer deadline day.

Injuries and fitness issues have seen the midfield ranks at Anfield dwindle, and the Reds' interest in Guimaraes could be found on this.

Real Madrid let Casemiro leave for Manchester United in the summer and they are yet to replace him, which is why they have reportedly moved for Guimaraes.

Chelsea and Liverpool are interested in the services of Christopher Nkunku

The two Premier League giants may be looking for reinforcements in the middle of the park, but they have not ignored their interest in the final third.

RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku has established himself as one of the finest attacking prospects in Europe over the last few seasons. The former PSG man has become a goal and assist machine for his German side and has attracted the attention of some of the finest teams on the planet.

However, according to Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano (via TeamTalk), his next move could be narrowed down to two potential options.

Romano reports that the Frenchman is likely to move to either Liverpool or Chelsea in 2023, with the 24-year-old looking more likely to join the Blues at this point in time, according to the journalist.

Chelsea are reportedly in the driving seat to secure the services of the versatile and gifted Frenchman, who has scored 59 times in his last 154 appearances. A deal in the £60 million-range is expected to be sufficient to lure Nkunku to west London, but Liverpool will continue to keep tabs on the forward.

Jurgen Klopp’s Reds continue to rebuild and reorganize following an impressive spell of dominance on all fronts. However, with the core of their team now entering their 30s, fresh blood is needed.

The versatile Nkunku will offer a strong option across the board for the Merseyside club, but they will have to make a move to leapfrog Chelsea to secure his signature.

