Liverpool forward ‘can really imagine’ joining European giants in deal worth less than €50 million this summer: Reports

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane "can really imagine" joining Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, according to reports.

Mane has enjoyed a blistering 12 months for both club and country. The Senegal national has scored 23 goals and provided five assists in his 50 appearances for the Reds across all competitions.

As well as winning the League Cup and FA Cup, Mane also scored the winning penalty for Senegal as they beat Egypt in the Africa Cup of Nations final.

However, with just a year left on the forward's contract at Anfield, Sky Sports reported that Bayern Munich were interested in signing the attacker.

German journalist Florian Plettenberg has now reported that Mane can imagine joining the Bavarians, who have won ten consecutive German top-flight titles.

The Sky Sports reporter also claimed that there has been movement between the club and the Reds attacker, with Bayern boss Julian Nagelsmann wanting to sign Mane. He also added that Mane will probably cost the German giants less than €50 million.

Liverpool have a number of key players out of contract next summer, most notably including Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino.

Despite dispatching Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-1 on the final day, the Merseyside club's quadruple hopes ended as Manchester City claimed their fourth Premier League title in five years.

Klopp insisted that his side's attention has switched to the Champions League final on Saturday, 28 May, as the German claimed in a press-conference (as per The Mirror):

“Losing the league today of course increased the desire to put it right next week, and yeah, what’s happened has increased the desire for us for sure."

“There is incredible expectation on this team, but that’s ok. I am incredibly proud, of course I am, the boys played an incredible season, the whole journey so far has been absolutely exceptional."

Klopp added:

“It has been incredible, and for us it doesn’t end today. We have a week now to prepare for the final and that is what we will do. We will try absolutely everything."

"The season was so close, so tight, it came down to moments, decisions. What I learned about life is, if you stay focused and keep going, you get the reward. Not today, but we will keep going and it will happen.”

