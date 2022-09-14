Liverpool could get rid of new summer signing in January - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly interested in cutting short midfielder Arthur Melo's loan deal and sending him back to Juventus in the winter transfer window.

Arthur, 26, joined Liverpool on a temporary deal on the deadline day of the summer transfer window. The Reds paid a loan fee in the region of £4 million with an option to buy for £32 million next summer.

A technical ball progressor with a keen eye for a pass, the Brazilian midfielder fell out with Bianconeri boss Massimiliano Allegri ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Since joining Jurgen Klopp's side, he has only played 13 minutes. This was on his debut in a 4-1 loss against Napoli in his team's UEFA Champions League opener on September 7.

According to TuttoJuve, Liverpool are prepared to send Arthur back to his parent club in January to accommodate a new transfer.

With Jordan Henderson and James Milner underperforming and injuries plaguing Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, a world-class midfielder is deemed a necessity at Anfield.

Earlier this summer, the Reds were in the market for a top midfielder but failed to sign their top targets Aurelien Tchouameni and Jude Bellingham (via Artur Petrosyan).

While the former joined Real Madrid from Monaco for £86 million, the latter was made unavailable for transfer by Borussia Dortmund.

The Merseyside outfit even approached Real Madrid with a £86 million offer for Federico Valverde on August 31 and September 1, as per AS. However, the La Liga giants refused to consider the sale as the Uruguayan midfielder is an important player for Los Blancos.

Stan Collymore shares his two cents on Liverpool's midfield problems

Speaking to Caught Offside, former Liverpool striker Stan Collymore offered his honest assessment of four Reds midfielders' performances so far this season. He said:

"James Milner shouldn't be called upon to be a key member of the team, that's a fact. It's his age, he shouldn't. He should be a bit part player, he's earned that right, he's a great guy in the dressing room, he should be on his coaching path and probably will be in Liverpool."

He continued:

"Jordan Henderson, great captain, great leader, legend and again you're looking for an upgrade. You're looking to kick things on. [Naby] Keita hasn't really done it. Harvey [Elliott] is too young... the way [Jurgen] Klopp plays and where he came from and the injury at the beginning of last season, unrealistic to expect him to be 'the man'."

Liverpool's weekend clash against Chelsea has been postponed due to the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II on September 19. With the international break to follow, they will next be in action against Brighton & Hove Albion at Anfield in a Premier League contest on October 1.

