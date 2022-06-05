Liverpool to go head to head with Manchester City in race to sign Premier League star - Reports

Liverpool and Manchester City slugged it out for the Premier League title and they may now be set to clash over Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly ready to challenge Pep Guardiola's pursuit of Phillips this summer, with the midfielder having impressed for Leeds.

Jurgen Klopp ready to rival Pep Guardiola in Kalvin Phillips transfer battle

According to Mirror, City want Phillips to replace Fernandinho, who is leaving this summer following the expiration of his contract.

But Liverpool have joined the race for the 26-year-old who earned praise for his performances for England at the European Championships last summer.

The Reds are set to miss out on Aurelien Tchoumaeni, who will reportedly move to Real Madrid with the Champions League winners in advanced talks with AS Monaco.

Phillips has not signed a new deal with Leeds with his current contract running until 2024. He had an injury-plagued season at Elland Road, having made 23 appearances, scoring one goal and contributing an assist.

But he was instrumental in Leeds' Premier League survival, having made a return from injury that saw him miss December through to April.





This is class. Declan Rice surprising Kalvin Phillips with the England Men's Player of the Year award.

It could cost both Liverpool and Manchester City around £60 million to sign Phillips. Manchester United and West Ham United are also interested in the midfielder who won the award for England's Player of the Year.

Liverpool and Manchester City could transform Kalvin Phillips into a top star

Kalvin Phillips is earning praise for his impressive outings

We have seen solid development in a number of players under both Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.

The likes of Trent Alexander-Arnold, Phil Foden, Rodri and Andy Robertson have all developed into world class players under these coaches.

Kalvin Phillips needn't look further than those four players with regard to how he can make the jump into one of Europe's top talents.

The four stars are now household names and have flourished this season, playing a huge part in the successes of both Liverpool and City.

With Fernandinho leaving Manchester City this summer, Phillips could be a mainstay in Guardiola's side for years to come as the Brazilian's replacement.

Kalvin Phillips' 20th cap for England tonight and the first time he's tasted defeat for the Three Lions (shootout aside).

Only played for 11 minutes though v Hungary and came on with the side already losing.

Don't ever doubt this man's importance for his country

Likewise, the Reds have a midfield that is coming to the latter stages of their careers. Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago Alcantara and James Milner are all in their thirties and could be usurped in the near future.

England manager Gareth Southgate has lavished praise on Phillips in the past, saying (via TeamTalk):

"The way he has taken to international football, it hasn't surprised us because what we'd seen with Leeds, even in the Championship, we felt could convert into our team. We felt he could play an important role with us."

Phillips starred for England at the Euros and continues to grow in both his performances on the pitch and as a leader.

