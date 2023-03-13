Liverpool hailed as ‘most serious’ suitors for Portuguese international who could cost around £60m: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly been deemed the most serious suitors in the race to sign Fulham midfielder Joao Paulinha. The Portuguese has enjoyed an excellent debut season at Craven Cottage.

Paulinha, 27, has featured 28 times across competitions, scoring four goals and has been instrumental for Marco Silva's side. Top European sides are starting to notice as his stock grows in the Premier League.

According to the Daily Mail, Liverpool are positioned as the 'most serious' suitors for Paulinha. However, there is a host of other clubs chasing his signature. A deal for the Portuguese midfielder may cost around £60 million.

Paulinha joined Fulham from Sporting CP last summer for £26 million. He was already receiving glowing verdicts from his time at the Jose Alvalade Stadium. The midfielder bagged seven goals in 95 games during his time with the Primeira Liga club.

Liverpool are on the lookout for a midfield signing next summer as they look to rebuild their stagnating squad. Reds duo, Jordan Henderson, 32, and James Milner, 37, are in the twilight of their careers. Meanwhile, Fabinho has had an unremarkable season by his standards.

Jurgen Klopp's side have been heavily linked with Borussia Dortmund teenager Jude Bellingham. Reports claim that the Reds are chasing the English midfielder and Inter Milan's Nicolo Barella.

However, it would come as no surprise if Liverpool looked to make more than just one midfield signing. They have endured a topsy-turvy season, sitting sixth in the league. Their midfield has been an issue throughout the campaign.

Liverpool legend Michael Owen criticizes Reds trio following 1-0 defeat to Bournemouth

Jurgen Klopp's men suffered a setback against the Cherries.

Liverpool suffered their eighth league defeat of the season on Saturday (March 11). Klopp's men were beaten 1-0 by Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium. Philip Billing grabbed the only goal of the game in the 28th minute amid some poor defending from the visitors.

Owen watched the game and slammed Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Ibrahima Konate for their role in Billing's goal. He told Premier League Productions:

“Virgil van Dijk ends up going in where you think he shouldn’t, but then Konate can see the whole picture. Van Dijk has gone in with his man. I think it’s a 50-50, I think Konate tries to play offside when he can see everything in front of him and he needs to be sprinting back, as it is, Van Dijk gets back in, then Billing and Alexander-Arnold at the back post."

Owen claims that Konate should have done better with his efforts and that Alexander-Arnold lost his man for the goal:

“Trent Alexander-Arnold ends up coming to the back post, totally losing his man, and then it’s a simple finish in the end. I think Konate can do better (preventing the cross). But Trent completely loses his man. It’s a rubbish goal to give away.”

Liverpool's next clash comes against Real Madrid in the second-leg of their UEFA Champions League last 16 tie. Los Blancos hold a 5-2 aggregate lead heading into the game at the Santiago Bernabeu.

