European giants could demand at least £88m for Liverpool's Jude Bellingham alternative: Reports 

Serie A giants Inter Milan could demand at least £88 million for Liverpool target Nicolo Barella, who is reportedly viewed as the Jude Bellingham alternative.

As reported by Express Sport, the European Championship-winning Italy international is strongly admired by Reds boss Jurgen Klopp.

The report further suggests that the German manager is prepared to go all out to land the Inter Milan midfielder in the summer.

However, Inter Milan are unwilling to let their star midfielder depart the club for anything below their asking price of £88 million.

Liverpool are expected to oversee some major changes in the dressing room this summer, particularly in the middle of the park.

The Merseyside giants are thought to be ready to part ways with a number of fringe players and could look to use one of them as a makeweight to land Barella.

However, Express Sport claims that the Nerazzurri are only interested in a cash-only deal amid their financial struggles.

Liverpool have three midfielders, Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner going out of contract in the summer.

Meanwhile, Arthur Melo also looks destined to return to Juventus at the end of his nightmare loan spell during which he has made just one appearance for Klopp's side.

Fabinho and Jordan Henderson have also not been at their best this campaign while Thiago Alcantara is in his thirties.

Jude Bellingham is considered to be Liverpool's priority target in midfield, while Barella has also been strongly named as a target for the Reds.

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo, West Ham United skipper Declan Rice and Wolves playmaker Matheus Nunes are also thought to be among their targets for the summer.

Barella has been a key player for both Inter Milan and Italy and is regarded as one of the best players in Serie A.

The 42-time capped Italy international has made 31 appearances across competitions this season, scoring six goals and providing seven assists.

Serie A giants consider Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp as potential replacement for current boss

Inter Milan have reportedly shortlisted Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp as a potential replacement for Simone Inzaghi.

As reported by La Stampa (h/t TuttoMercatoWeb), the Nerazzurri could part ways with Inzaghi if he fails to lead them to Champions League qualification.

Inter Milan are currently second in the Serie A table but are just three points ahead of fifth-placed AS Roma while trailing league leaders Napoli by a whooping 18 points.

Bologna manager Thiago Motta and Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi are also being considered as potential replacements for Inzaghi.

