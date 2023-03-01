Inter Milan have shortlisted Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp as a potential replacement for Simone Inzaghi, as per La Stampa (h/t TuttoMercatoWeb).

I Nerazzurri could decide to part ways with Inzaghi if he doesn't lead the team to UEFA Champions League qualification for next season. They are currently second in the table but are just three points ahead of fifth-placed AS Roma.

Bologna manager Thiago Motta has been identified as a realistic replacement, while Brighton & Hove Albion boss Roberto De Zerbi is also on the shortlist. Both managers have guided their teams to eighth in their respective league tables so far.

Klopp's Liverpool have struggled on all fronts this season. They are currently seventh in the table, out of both domestic cup competitions and on the verge of elimination from the UEFA Champions League.

Real Madrid beat them 5-2 at Anfield in the first leg of their round-of-16 clash. The German tactician's contract does not expire until the summer of 2026.

However, if his team's form doesn't improve, then his job will naturally be under risk, if it isn't already. Virgil van Dijk, however, has confidently claimed that the former Borussia Dortmund boss will continue at Liverpool beyond this summer.

Klopp joined the Reds in November 2015 and has since won every major trophy with him. They won both domestic cups last season despite being in contention to win the quadruple up until May.

It remains to be seen how long Fenway Sports Group (FSG) will offer him their support if the team's form doesn't improve in the coming months.

Jurgen Klopp pleased with return of 26-year-old Liverpool star

Manager Jurgen Klopp has expressed his happiness at having Liverpool forward Diogo Jota back in the squad.

The Portugal international missed the start of the season with a hamstring injury before picking up a calf issue. He has now played in his team's last three league games.

Commenting on Jota's return, Klopp said at his latest pre-match press conference:

""Massive [on how important Jota's return is]. Diogo is an exceptional player. He needs to get rhythm now. He was tired after the game on Saturday and we have to see. He will definitely be involved again if nothing happens. Top class player, versatile. Helpful for this busy period."

The 26-year-old is expected to play in Liverpool's next match, which is against his former club Wolverhampton Wanderers later today (1 March). He was vitally important for the Reds last season, scoring 21 goals and providing eight assists in 55 games across competitions.

