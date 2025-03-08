Liverpool could hand Arsenal major transfer blow in quest to sign top attacking target: Reports 

Liverpool have reportedly joined the race to sign RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko, also wanted by the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United. As reported by journalist Graeme Bailey via Football 365, the Reds have set their sights on the highly rated young attacker.

Sesko has emerged as one of the hottest prospects in European football thanks to his exploits for Red Bull Salzburg and RB Leipzig. He was heavily linked with an exit from RB Leipzig last summer but opted to stay at the club signing a contract extension.

However, the Slovenia international reportedly has a gentleman’s agreement with the Bundesliga side allowing him to leave this summer. The 21-year-old reportedly has a £50 million release clause in his deal, which could be a bargain given his age and potential.

Liverpool are reportedly considering a move for Sesko as they plan to sell Darwin Nunez this summer. Bailey reports that that the Reds believe they can get a reasonable fee for the Uruguayan and spend it on a solid replacement.

However, a big stumbling block for the Merseyside giants is the Slovenia international reportedly wants to join a London club. With both Arsenal and Chelsea named as admirers, it would pose a significant issue for Arne Slot to lure the gifted striker to Anfield.

Sesko is a complete striker who excels both physically and technically and is also good with either foot. The striker, who boasts a massive 6 ft 5 in frame, has everything in his locker to become one of the most feared attackers on the planet.

He has scored 17 goals and provided five assists in 34 appearances across competitions this season. He has found the back of the net 35 times in 76 appearances for RB Leipzig till date while turning provider on seven occasions.

Liverpool and Arsenal monitoring former PSG star: Reports

Premier League giants Liverpool and Arsenal are both reportedly interested in Eintracht Frankfurt striker Hugo Ekitike. As reported by journalist Christopher Michel, the two aforementioned clubs and West Ham United are monitoring the former PSG flop.

Michel wrote on X:

"Will Ekitike leave in the summer? Loic Tanzi names Arsenal, Liverpool and West Ham United as interested clubs. The Hammers wanted him as early as 2023. The price tag is said to be 80 million euros.”

Ekitike has revived his career at Eintracht Frankfurt after failing live up to his potential at PSG. He initially joined the Bundesliga side in February 2024 before moving permanently six months later.

The French striker has made 51 appearances for Frankfurt so far, scoring 22 times while producing eight assists. He has 18 goals and six assists in 35 games across competitions this season. The Liverpool and Arsenal target played 33 times for PSG, scoring just four goals while providing four assists.

