Arsenal and Liverpool interested in signing 22-year-old ex-PSG star: Reports

Arsenal and Liverpool are reportedly interested in a move for former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker Hugo Ekitike in the summer transfer window. This is according to journalist Christopher Michel, who provided an update about the same on his X account (formerly Twitter).

The 22-year-old striker is currently at Eintracht Frankfurt, a club he joined last summer for a reported fee of €16.5 million. Since then, he's made 50 appearances across competitions, bagging 22 goals and eight assists.

Speaking about the Gunners' and the Reds' interest in the forward, Michel wrote on X:

"Will Ekitike leave in the summer? Loic Tanzi names Arsenal, Liverpool and West Ham United as interested clubs. The Hammers wanted him as early as 2023. The price tag is said to be 80 million euros.”

While these clubs are said to be interested in the player, a move for him will not be easy, given his price tag is set at reportedly €80 million. The German outfit has the former France under-21 international contracted at the club till 2029, which means they hold a significant amount of negotiating power in this deal.

Arsenal are seemingly on the lookout for a new number nine due to the issues they are facing this season. Gabriel Jesus and Kai Havertz are both injured, but neither are considered out-and-out strikers.

Meanwhile, Liverpool are relying on makeshift options like Diogo Jota, with Darwin Nunez not trusted to start matches. Ekitike could be tempted to join either of these clubs, with these teams set to compete for major honors in the coming years.

Newcastle United chief warns Liverpool and Arsenal amid Alexander Isak interest

Alexander Isak

Liverpool and Arsenal have been linked with a number of strikers ahead of the summer transfer window, with Newcastle United's Alexander Isak being one of them.

However, a move for the Magpies star may not be easy, with Newcastle United chief executive Darren Eales making strong claims about the player's future. He said (via Metro):

"The reality is that all of our players are under long-term deals. They’re committed to the club. So, from that perspective, we’re not looking to move any player on. We’ve got that wish and desire to keep our key players [and] we’re not under the gun [to sell] or anything like that."

Isak has been prolific in the Premier League this season, having scored 19 goals and bagging five assists in 24 matches. He's contracted at St.James' Park till the summer of 2028.

