Liverpool handed blow as Bayern Munich refuse to sell Reds transfer target: Reports 

Liverpool are reportedly set to be rebuffed in their approach to sign Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch. The Reds are looking to overhaul their midfield following a disappointing start to the season.

A lack of form and injury issues have hit Jurgen Klopp's midfield. They sit ninth in the league, trailing fourth-placed Manchester United by 10 points. There are question marks over Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Fabinho.

However, it seems that they will not be signing Bayern's Gravenberch to freshen up their midfield options. According to Sky Deutschland, the Bavarians are keen to keep hold of the Dutchman and will reject any approach from Liverpool for the player.

Gravenberch arrived at the Allianz Arena last summer for €18.5 million but has failed to make a major impact for Julian Nagelsmann's team. He has started just three of 17 games across competitions, scoring one goal and contributing an assist.

The 20-year-old joined Bayern as one of Europe's most exciting young midfielders, featuring 103 times for Ajax, scoring 12 goals and providing 13 assists. However, he has been handed just a bit-part role while with the Bavarians.

Despite interest from Liverpool, Bayern are not keen on entertaining any offers, including potential loan deals for the Dutch midfielder. Gravenberch is expected to be given more time to settle at the Allianz Arena and try and nail down a place in the starting lineup.

Liverpool line up Juventus' Federico Chiesa as Mohamed Salah's eventual replacement

Chiesa is in the Reds' sights.

Liverpool are being linked with a move for Juve winger Chiesa and could look to make a move for the Italian in the summer, per Calcio Mercato. The Reds are believed to view the 25-year-old as a potential replacement for Salah.

Given that the Old Lady have been struck by a 15-point deduction and their financial situation is bleak, the door may be open on a potential deal being struck for Chiesa. He has scored 19 goals and provided 16 assists in 69 games across competitions during his time at the Allianz Stadium.

A fee of £53 million (€‎60 million) is being quoted to lure the Italian to Anfield. He has two years left on his contract with the Serie A giants. Klopp has reportedly given the go-ahead over Chiesa being targeted by Liverpool.

Salah signed a new deal with the Reds last year and is now tied to the Anfield club until 2025. However, he is now aged 30, and long-term plans over his replacement may be in play.

