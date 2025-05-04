Liverpool handed blow as Real Madrid send scouts to watch two Premier League stars - Reports

Real Madrid have handed Liverpool a massive blow in the pursuit of two Bournemouth stars, Dean Huijsen and Milos Kerkez. According to TBR Football, the Spanish giants sent scouts to watch the pair in action against Arsenal on Saturday, May 03.

It was the Cherries who won this fixture 2-1, with Huijsen even scoring the first of his team's goals. Both players have become a crucial part of the Bournemouth setup, with the aforementioned central defender having played 29 league games this season, bagging three goals and an assist.

Meanwhile, Kerkez has also proved threatening from left-back, chipping in with two goals and six assists in 35 English top-flight appearances. However, a move for either of these players is not going to be easy.

It is believed that Bournemouth are willing to let go of Huijsen, with the player holding a £50 million release clause. However, Chelsea are said to be leading the race for his signature along with Liverpool. The 20-year-old has also drawn interest from other Premier League clubs like Arsenal, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur.

On the other hand, Kerkez is not so highly prioritised at Anfield, making the path fairly clear for Real Madrid. While Liverpool are targeting a new left-back signing in the summer, it is believed that the likes of Antonee Robinson will replace Andrew Robertson as a long-term solution.

However, Kerkez's move to Real Madrid will not guarantee him minutes. He will have to compete with the likes of Fran Garcia and Ferland Mendy to start in this position.

Real Madrid star could be within reach as Liverpool plan to sign player in the summer- Reports

Rodrygo in action

Real Madrid winger Rodrygo could reportedly be within reach for Liverpool to complete a move for him in the summer transfer window. According to GIVEMESPORT, the Brazilian's future at the Santiago Bernabeu is uncertain, with him starting just two of his side's last five La Liga ties (TeamTalk).

However, he is still contracted with Los Blancos till the summer of 2028 and is valued at a whopping €100 million. If minutes are going to be a concern, there is an opportunity for Rodrygo to move to Anfield and become a starter on the left flank.

With Mohamed Salah signing a new deal, the right wing has an assured starter. However, the same cannot be said about the opposite side, where Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo seem to be the contenders.

