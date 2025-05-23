Liverpool handed massive boost as €150M transfer target tells European giants that he wants Anfield move: Reports

Liverpool have been handed a monumental boost after Bayer Leverkusen star Florian Wirtz reportedly informed Bayern Munich of his decision to join the Reds this summer. According to journalist Sacha Tavolieri, the Reds are set to finalize a €150 million transfer agreement with Bayer Leverkusen for the 22-year-old's signature.

Since making his senior debut for Bayer Leverkusen in 2020, Wirtz has established himself as one of the best attacking midfielders in the Bundesliga. The Germany international has garnered 57 goals and 65 assists in 197 appearances across all competitions, helping his side win three trophies, including the 2023-24 league title.

Despite previously being linked with Manchester City and Bayern Munich, Wirtz has allegedly told the latter's board members of his decision to join Liverpool. Tavolieri posted on X:

"EXCL. Florian Wirtz one step away from Liverpool Football Club! While the German midfielder had previously informed Manchester City that he had chosen Bayern Munich… he and his entourage have just confirmed to #FCBayern and board members that he will be joining #LFC! Wirtz personally informed the Bavarian management of his decision… Liverpool will now finalize the agreement with Bayer Leverkusen for around €150M. #mercato"

Florian Wirtz has primarily been an attacking midfielder in his career to date, but is capable of operating as an inverted winger and a forward. He could potentially become the Reds' second signing of the summer, with Jeremie Frimpong reportedly having completed his medical in recent days.

"If there's ever a chance for him, it would be this season" - Liverpool boss Arne Slot provides verdict on Mohamed Salah's Ballon d'Or chances

Arne Slot reckons Mohamed Salah has a 'fair chance' of winning his maiden Ballon d'Or this year. The Egyptian King has been in sensational form this season and has played a pivotal role in guiding the Reds to the 2024-25 Premier League title.

During the Crystal Palace pre-match press conference, Slot stated (via Liverpool's official website):

"A lot, because it's completely true. He's had very, very, very good seasons at Liverpool but this one probably stands out in terms of numbers. And if you add to that we also won the league, that would probably give him a fair chance."

He added:

"But fortunately for all the football fans around the world, he's not the only player that has had a great season. I think we were able to watch great football players this season again. But if there's ever a chance for him, it would be this season. If not, then he's going to try to push even harder next season. That's what I already know with him."

Salah has netted 33 goals and registered 23 assists in 51 appearances across all competitions, but has notably struggled in recent weeks. Despite this, the 32-year-old is one of the favorites to win the 2025 Ballon d'Or, along with Ousmane Dembele, Raphinha, and Lamine Yamal.

