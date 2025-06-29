Liverpool hatch plan to sign £150 million-rated star before Premier League season starts - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly willing to take their pursuit of Newcastle United star Alexander Isak slowly, and not rush through it. The Reds are said to be keen on signing the striker this summer and know that it would take a record bid to sign him.

As per a report in Echo, Isak is the new big target for Liverpool as they continue their summer spending spree. They believe that the striker would be open to joining them but need to time their bid. The Anfield side's plan is to delay the bid as much as possible as it would push Newcastle United to think quickly.

The Reds have broken the Premier League transfer record this season with Florian Wirtz joining from Bayer Leverkusen. They have been told that they need to break it once again to have any chance of landing Isak.

Football pundit Jamie O'Hara was on talkSPORT earlier this summer when he urged Arne Slot's side to sign the striker. He said (via Liverpool.com):

"One million percent, they're going to get a huge fee for him Newcastle, they will because he's one of the most sought after players in Europe. You've seen what he's done in the Premier League, you know he can play in the Premier League, there's no risk, well there's always risk but generally, if he signs for L'pool, you know he's going to perform. In terms of Newcastle, they've got to get as much money for him [as possible] if that's the case, it's not going to be less than £120 million."

Newcastle United have reportedly demanded around £200 million to scare off clubs interested in signing the striker. They are looking to extend his contract, but reports suggest £150 million could test the waters.

Liverpool urged to sign PL star as Alexander Isak alternative

Former Liverpool attacker Robbie Fowler admitted that the Newcastle United star could be too costly for Liverpool. He believes that the ideal signing would be Ollie Watkins. He told iPaper (via GOAL):

"If you're not signing players, you risk potentially going backwards. Maybe [Darwin] Nunez will be a name on a few teams' lists because he hasn't played the amount of games he'd want to, so you assume L'pool will try to bring a No 9. The problem is clubs know that they are potentially on the lookout for a No 9, so the prices will become silly.

"If you look at [Alexander] Isak, he's going to be £100m plus easily. He's a wonderful player, but L'pool may not want to pay that, and they'll look around. You could look at Ollie Watkins. He doesn't really fit the model in terms of what L'pool want, given his age [29 years old], but I'd go and get him for a couple of years because he's a tremendous player and established and experienced in the Premier League."

Liverpool have spent just under £200 million this summer to sign Milos Kerkez, Florian Wirtz and Jeremie Frimpong.

