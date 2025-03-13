Liverpool hero Van Dijk receives contract offer worth £16.8 million amid uncertainty over Anfield future: Reports

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has reportedly received a massive offer from the Saudi Pro League. Al Hilal are said to be keen on signing the Dutch centre-back when his contract runs out in the summer.

As per a report in L'Equipe (via Mirror), Al Hilal are ready to pounce on any chance they get to sign the former Ajax defender as they look to bolster their squad. The Saudi side are willing to offer him a contract worth £16.8 million per season should he opt to join them.

Van Dijk is in the final months of his contract at Liverpool and is yet to pen a new deal. He has admitted that nothing has been decided but remains unsure if he will be at Anfield next season.

After crashing out of the UEFA Champions League to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Tuesday, March 11, Van Dijk said on his future (via the Premier League's official website):

“I have no idea at the moment, genuinely I still have no idea. It is not on hold. Nothing on hold. There are 10 games to go and that is my full focus. If there is news, you guys will know it. I don’t even know myself. Everyone knows there are some conversations behind the scenes but that is about it. At the moment I don’t even know what will happen next year. If anyone says they do know, they are lying to your face.”

PSG have also been linked with a move for Van Dijk after he was spotted talking to the club's president and football advisor after the Champions League clash at Anfield.

Virgil van Dijk remains focused on Liverpool amid contract standoff

Virgil van Dijk stressed that he was not thinking about his next move right now. He wants to focus on the job at hand and win the two trophies available to Liverpool this season.

He said (via the Premier League's official website):

“There are two big prizes we can still get. We are going to give it everything. If we bring this intensity [as shown against PSG] in Wembley with our fans, then I am positive. I am always positive. But I am really looking forward to being back out there.

“The good thing is we play a final on Sunday, so mentally that’s probably the best you can ask for, because this is what we are playing football for: to play finals. And then there are two-and-a-half weeks in between before we start the season again. If we can play nine times with this intensity – and the ones we play at home with the same intensity from the fans as well – then I am really looking forward to the end of the season.”

Liverpool are leading the Premier League table right now and are ahead of second-placed Arsenal by 15 points with nine matches remaining this season. They face Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday, March 16, at Wembley.

