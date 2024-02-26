Liverpool hold positive talks with Jurgen Klopp replacement but face tough competition - Reports

Liverpool are reportedly in discussions with Bayer Leverkusen's Xabi Alonso about a possible takeover from long-time manager Jurgen Klopp. However, they will face some tough competition from German giants Bayern Munich, who are also in search of a new manager.

Klopp announced in January that this season would be his last at Anfield. He revealed he was "running out of energy" after spending nearly a decade at Merseyside. The German manager led the Reds to win the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

Bayern Munich are also in a similar situation, as manager Thomas Tuchel has made a similar announcement. This means that both European giants are in search of a new manager, and they have both set their eyes on Xabi Alonso.

Alonso, who is currently managing Bayer Leverkusen, is a top choice for the job. The young manager has exceeded expectations this season. He has kept the team unbeaten across competitions so far. They sit in first place in the Bundesliga, eight points ahead of Bayern Munich.

A new report from Santi Aouna has revealed that while both clubs want Alonso, Liverpool have already started conversations with the coach. These contacts are said to be positive, but the Reds still have to be wary about Bayern.

While it is believed that Alonso is leaning towards an Anfield move, the Bavarians have not lost this race. The Spaniard has notably played for both sides and achieved success during his playing days.

Jurgen Klopp delighted as Liverpool win historic 10th Carabao Cup

Jurgen Klopp has called Liverpool's Carabao Cup final win over Chelsea at Wembley the "most special trophy" of his career. This comes after Virgil van Dijk's powerful header in the 118th minute secured their win on Sunday, February 25.

Klopp has now won 10 trophies with Liverpool, but he has made it clear that this was the most special of them all. Speaking to the press after their win and celebrations, the German manager said (via BBC):

"In my 20 years, this is easily the most special trophy. I couldn't care less about my legacy. I was not here to create one. This was so special."

He had a lot of praise for the team, telling Sky Sports (via BBC):

"What happened here was absolutely insane, these things are not possible. The team, a squad, an academy full of character. I am so proud I could be part of that tonight. The craziest thing is, we deserved it. We had lucky moments, they had lucky moments. The boys showed up, it was really cool."

Liverpool looked likely to struggle against Chelsea, as they went into the game without key players like Mohamed Salah. By the end of the game, Klopp had subbed on a number of youngsters who had very little first-team experience. However, they managed to hold on and even beat the Blues against all odds.