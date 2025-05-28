Liverpool hold talks with €100 million-rated star wanted by Chelsea - Reports

Liverpool have reportedly spoken to Hugo Ekitike for a potential summer move, with Chelsea also interested in signing him. The Eintracht Frankfurt striker could cost around €100 million.

Ad

The Reds are looking for a striker this summer to strengthen their attack following the underwhelming performances of Darwin Nunez. He recorded just seven goals and seven assists in 47 games across competitions this season. As per journalist Florian Plettenberg, they have now made Hugo Ekitike their target.

The French striker has been excellent for Eintracht Frankfurt since arriving from Paris Saint-Germain. He initially joined on loan in January 2024 before the move was made permanent that summer for €20 million. He's recorded 22 goals and 12 assists in 48 games across competitions this season.

Ad

Trending

Ekitike helped Frankfurt finish third in the Bundesliga and reach the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals, where they lost against the champions Tottenham Hotspur. His performances have garnered interest from multiple clubs, including Liverpool and Chelsea.

Frankfurt's sporting director, Markus Krosche, recently said about Ekitike's future at the club (via DaveOCKop):

“He’s one of the most interesting strikers on the European market. Hugo has to decide that, I’m glad we have him. If he decides otherwise, it’s our belief that if a player develops faster than us, we let him go.”

Ad

Ekitike's contract expires in 2029, and Frankfurt will demand around €100 million for him this summer.

John Terry on if Chelsea can compete with Liverpool for Premier League title next season

Liverpool won the Premier League title this season comfortably, finishing 10 points above second-placed Arsenal. Chelsea, meanwhile, secured their fourth place by beating Nottingham Forest 1-0 on the final day of the season. They finished 15 points behind the Reds.

Ad

In a recent interview, Chelsea legend John Terry was asked if his former side can compete for the Premier League title next season. He answered (via Blue_Footy on X):

"I think we're a couple of years off. If I'm honest, I really do. I don't want that to be headline stuff, but when I look at Man City, Liverpool, I think they're stronger than us at the moment. Arsenal have been really consistent as well, and I'm sure they're going to go out and buy players as well.

Ad

"So this is why securing Champions League Football next year is big for us, because getting those extra players in that have maybe got a bit of experience."

Along with Chelsea and Liverpool, Arsenal, Manchester City, Newcastle United, and Tottenham Hotspur will also compete in the Champions League next season from England.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aditya Singh Aditya has been working as a European football journalist and editor for Sportskeeda for close to 3 years. He boasts a total experience of over 6 years, and always aims to inculcate proper context in his articles, making the most of his prior stints in writing and marketing across a number of different industries over the years. He has also played football at college level for 2 years.



A B.Tech. graduate, Aditya's journey as an ardent football fan began after watching the elegant maestro Zinedine Zidane in the 2006 FIFA World Cup, and his infamous headbutt on Marco Materazzi in the final. He has been a fan of Tottenham Hotspur's front foot and creative football since 2008 and connect's with the club's underdog status.



Aditya, who is a Sportskeeda 'Long-form Editor of the Month' award winner, is a big admirer of Luka Modric's elegant and hard-working style of play. His favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti because the Italian allows his players enough freedom in an age where micromanagement is the established norm.



Aditya feels Jude Bellingham and Jamal Musiala could replicate the Messi-Ronaldo rivalry due to their incredible collective potential. In his free time, he likes to read classical fiction, travel to places, and explore a variety of foods. Know More