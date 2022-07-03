Liverpool to hold talks with 30-year-old amid interest from Juventus: Reports

Liverpool are set to hold talks with their star attacker Roberto Firmino amid interest from Juventus.

As reported by The Mirror, the Reds have already planned talks with the Brazilian and his advisers in the coming weeks.

The 30-year-old Brazilian has just 12 months remaining in his current deal at Anfield and The Mirror suggests that he is wanted by Serie A giants Juventus.

As per the report, The Old Lady are planning a £20 million swoop for Roberto Firmino with Adrien Rabiot also offered in a part-exchange deal.

The Liverpool officials are reportedly looking to find out the future plans of the Brazilian attacker as he considers his future.

Firmino has seen his gametime drastically cut short over the last couple of seasons with the arrivals of Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz.

🇧🇷 @LFC__Max Just a reminder that Firmino is still the best Brazilian player in premier league history Just a reminder that Firmino is still the best Brazilian player in premier league history https://t.co/a27RBXgQwH

The technically-gifted attacker has also been in and out of the team with recurring injury problems over the last two campaigns.

Firmino now has a big decision to make and so does Liverpool as he has just a year left in his deal.

It would be a significant financial loss for the Reds if they lose him for nothing next summer. Also, from Firmino's point of view, he needs to be playing on a regular basis to force himself back into Tite's plans with the World Cup approaching.

The Brazilian has lost his place in the Brazil squad of late and a move to a club where he can feature regularly could be exactly what he needs.

Regardless of Roberto Firmino's future at the club, he will be forever remembered as a Liverpool legend

While the likes of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane got more of the plaudits, Roberto Firmino has somewhat been an unsung hero at Anfield.

Firmino was fondly called El Systemino by Liverpool fans for a reason as he played a key role in bringing the most out of his strike partners.

The Brazilian international has been an integral part of Jurgen Klopp's system thanks to his unparalleled selflessness, work rate and vision.

SPORTbible @sportbible Mo Salah - 156 goals & 58 assists

Roberto Firmino - 75 goals & 49 assists

Sadio Mane - 107 goals & 30 assists



One of the greatest trio's we will ever see in the Premier League. The end of an era. Mo Salah - 156 goals & 58 assistsRoberto Firmino - 75 goals & 49 assistsSadio Mane - 107 goals & 30 assistsOne of the greatest trio's we will ever see in the Premier League. The end of an era. 🇪🇬 Mo Salah - 156 goals & 58 assists🇧🇷 Roberto Firmino - 75 goals & 49 assists 🇸🇳 Sadio Mane - 107 goals & 30 assistsOne of the greatest trio's we will ever see in the Premier League. The end of an era. 💔 https://t.co/LmG8Dqmz04

Since his £29 million move from German side 1899 Hoffenheim, Firmino has established himself as a modern-day legend for the Merseyside club over the last seven years.

He has played a total of 327 games for the Reds till date scoring 98 goals and providing 74 assists in the process.

Even if the 30-year-old departs Anfield this summer, he will do so as a club legend and a fan-favorite.

Where does Haaland rank in Paul Merson's 5 best Premier League transfers so far? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far