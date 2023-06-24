Liverpool hold talks with Bayern Munich star who is wanted by Manchester United - Reports

Liverpool have reportedly been in talks with Bayern Munich defender Benjamin Pavard, who has also been linked with a move to Manchester United. As claimed by German outlet Bild, the Reds have identified the France international as a target for the summer.

Pavard looks destined for an exit from the Allianz Arena this summer after four thoroughly impressive seasons with Bayern Munich. The World Cup-winning versatile defender has emerged as a player in demand.

German journalist Christian Falk recently opened up on Liverpool's interest in the Bayern Munich star. Falk has claimed that the Reds have been in touch with the Frenchman's agents but are yet to communicate with the Bundesliga champions.

Falk also remarked that the Manchester United target was not interested in joining a club apart from Liverpool, Barcelona, Chelsea, or Manchester City. He told Caught Offside:

“Liverpool and Pavard. They talked with the agents but have never been concrete with the club and that’s also the positions of the other clubs.There aren’t many clubs which are of interest to Pavard. There was and is Barca, there’s Liverpool, Chelsea, then if City are on the table, City too."

Trent Alexander-Arnold has excelled in a central role for both club and country in recent times. The Reds' interest in Pavard could mean that Jurgen Klopp decides to deploy the Englishman in a midfield role in the future.

Pavard is a proven defender who is equally adept at center-back and right-back. He played 23 times as a center-back for Bayern Munich last season while playing 20 games as a right-back.

At just 27 years of age, Pavard still has his best days ahead of him and would be a solid addition to any club due to his versatility and experience at the highest level. His contract at Bayern also expires in 2024 which could mean that he could be available on a bargain.

Nicolo Barella makes transfer stance clear after interest from Liverpool

Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella will reportedly not force a move away from the San Siro despite interest from Liverpool. Jurgen Klopp's side have been credited with interest in the European Championship winner in the last few weeks.

However, according to Gazzetta dello Sport (via the Mirror), Barella has no intention of forcing a move away from Inter Milan. The Italy international still has three years left on his deal with the Nerazzurri.

Newcastle United and Manchester United have also been linked with a move for the box-to-box midfielder. However, Inter Milan's valuation of £80 million has discouraged his suitors so far.

Barella played 52 games for the Nerazzurri across competitions last season, contributing with nine goals and 10 assists. He played a pivotal role to help Simone Inzaghi's side win the Coppa Italia and Supercoppa Italiana as well as reaching the UEFA Champions League final.

