Liverpool identify 20-year-old Chelsea star as potential target: Reports

Liverpool are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea youngster Levi Colwill. The defender is the second player from Stamford Bridge on the Reds' radar this summer after reports emerged about their interest in midfielder Mason Mount.

As per a report in Football Insider, Colwill is the latest player on Jurgen Klopp's wishlist for the summer. The Reds want to take advantage of the Blues' signing Benoit Badiashile and lure the youngster away.

However, Chelsea are not looking to sell the defender and are readying a new contract for him when he returns from loan, according to reports. They see him as a vital part of their club's future and want to keep him with the first team next season.

The 20-year-old defender is currently on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion, where he was signed by current Chelsea manager Graham Potter. Speaking about the change in managers after Roberto De Zerbi was appointed and the need to adapt, Colwill told The Athletic:

"I definitely wasn't expecting that. It's been tough because he (De Zerbi) plays a lot different to what I've been used to. But he's a great manager, the way he plays will help everyone in the team look so good. I'm happy to play under him. As a centre-half, he expects a lot more from you, taking time on the ball, finding the right pass, being in control of the game. It's a lot different, for example, to when Graham was here. It's more pass, pass. But you've got to learn. It's only going to help me when I'm older."

Chelsea youngster sends message amid interest from Liverpool

Levi Colwill admitted that it was a rollercoaster earlier this season when Potter left Brighton to join Chelsea, just days after signing the defender on loan from the Blues.

In his pre-Liverpool program notes, Colwill said:

"It's been a bit of a rollercoaster [spell with Brighton]. We had the manager [Potter] leaving, a new one coming in [De Zerbi], and different playing styles to get used to. I wasn't playing much at the start but I've been getting plenty of games recently, so lots has happened but I'm happy to be here and I'm learning every day. Going through the different age groups at Chelsea, we would play all different styles and formations and that has helped me with the gaffer's playing style here, definitely."

Colwill is keen on making himself a fixture in De Zerbi's team and Brighton are also interested in keeping him.

