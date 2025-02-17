Liverpool identify 3 Premier League centre-backs as signings to replace Virgil van Dijk amid contract impasse at Anfield: Reports

Liverpool have identified Bournemouth's Dean Huijsen, Tottenham Hotspur's Micky van de Ven, and Marc Guehi of Crystal Palace as potential replacements for Virgil van Dijk. This is according to a report by Football Insider (via Caught Offside).

Van Dijk has been an important player for the Reds in recent years, helping them scale unprecedented heights. However, his contract at Anfield is set to expire in the summer, and he is yet to sign an extension. This has prompted the Reds to search for alternatives if Van Dijk decides to leave as a free agent in the summer.

Huijsen has been decent at center-back for Bournemouth this season. In 19 Premier League games, he has registered 31 interceptions, won 18 tackles, and made 69 ball recoveries (via FOTMOB).

If signed, his defensive proficiency could enhance the Red's defense given his familiarity with the Premier League. He's contracted at Bournemouth till June 2030.

Meanwhile, Van de Ven has also proven to be solid for Tottenham this season. In defense, he has made 54 ball recoveries, and nine interceptions and won 34 ground duels in nine Premier League appearances (via FOTMOB).

The Dutchman could be a decent long-term replacement for Van Dijk. Van de Ven is contracted at Tottenham till June 2029.

Finally, Guehi has also been identified as one of the Red's targets at center-back. The Englishman is an energetic defender and his defensive awareness is outstanding.

In 24 league games, he has made 110 ball recoveries, won 132 ground duels, and won 22 ground duels (via FOTMOB). Given his impressive defensive numbers, Guéhi could be an ideal replacement for Van Dijk. The Englishman is contracted at Crystal Palace till June 2026.

How has Virgil Van Dijk performed since joining Liverpool?

Since joining the Reds from Southampton for a reported €84.65 million in January 2018, the Dutchman has been outstanding. In 304 appearances so far, Van Dijk has scored 26 goals and registered 13 assists.

He has also won several trophies at Anfield. Most notably, he won the 2018-19 UEFA Champions League with Liverpool and the 2019-20 Premier League title among others.

Despite recent exit rumors, he remains a key player for Liverpool this season as they lead the Premier League title race.

