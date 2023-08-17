Liverpool identify Belgian youngster as Salah's potential replacement - Reports

According to Football Insider, Liverpool have identified PSV Eindhoven's Belgian youngster Johan Bakayoko as a potential replacement for Mohamed Salah.

Salah has been linked with a surprise move to the Saudi Pro League. The Egyptian has been the Reds' leading attacker since joining the club back in 2017. He has made 306 appearances for the Anfield club so far, scoring 186 goals and providing 80 assists across competitions.

The Egyptian winger, though, is on the radar of SPL clubs. His departure would leave a big void in Liverpool's attack and they have identified Bakayoko as a player who can replace Salah if he leaves.

Bakayoko, 20, has so far made 41 appearances for PSV, scoring seven goals and providing as many assists across competitions. He has provided two assists in four games this campaign.

The Belgian is contracted with the Dutch club until the end of the 2025-26 season and has an estimated market value of €10 million, according to Transfermarkt.

Alexis Mac Allister speaks about his Liverpool debut

Liverpool signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion in the summer transfer market for £35 million. He made his official debut for the Anfield club against Chelsea over the weekend.

While the Premier League opener ended in a 1-1 draw, Mac Allister caught the eye with his display. The 2022 FIFA World Cup winner reflected on his debut, telling the Reds' media:

"It's an honour for me to be in this club. I can see already how big this club is. So, very happy to be here. I'm really looking forward to this season."

Speaking about the game at Stamford Bridge, Mac Allister said:

"First of all, very happy for my debut with this club. It feels amazing. On the other hand, tough game, intense game against a very good team with good players. We know that they improved a lot during pre-season. So, it's not a result we wanted but it's still a point and we move on."

The Reds will next play Bournemouth at Anfield and will look to secure all three points. Mac Allister is expected to be a crucial piece of the puzzle in that pursuit.