Liverpool identify cheaper alternative for Jude Bellingham and Enzo Fernandez in transfer that could be wrapped up for £35 million: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly identified Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister as a cheaper alternative to two of their top transfer targets, namely Jude Bellingham and Enzo Fernandez.

Mac Allister, 24, has established himself as a first-team starter for the Seagulls over the past two seasons. He has been in fine form of late, scoring five goals in 14 Premier League appearances this campaign.

A right-footed creative operator renowned for his set-pieces, the 14-cap Argentina international turned heads during La Albiceleste's victorious 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign. Filling in Giovani Lo Celso's boots, he registered one goal and one assist in six games in Qatar.

According to La Repubblica, Liverpool have entered the race to sign Mac Allister in the upcoming winter transfer window. With Real Madrid on the hunt for Bellingham and Chelsea stepping up their pursuit of Fernandez, the Reds are keen to wrap up a deal for the Argentina ace.

Juventus, Inter Milan, Borussia Dortmund, and Benfica are also interested in roping in Mac Allister, who is valued at around £35 million.

Speaking to talkSPORT, Brighton CEO Paul Barber shared his thoughts on Mac Allister's future at the Amex Stadium. He said:

"When players do well, when their profile increases, there's always going to be interest in them. Alexis is no different, there was interest in him before the World Cup and I'm sure there will be more afterwards. All we can do in situations where you've got a great asset is to try and protect yourself as best as possible."

Mac Allister joined the Seagulls from Argentinos Juniors for a fee of £7 million in 2019. He has since netted 13 goals and laid out six assists in 86 appearances across all competitions for Roberto De Zerbi's side.

Liverpool backed to accept potential £10 million bid for out-of-favor defender

Speaking to Football Insider, ex-Tottenham Hotspur defender Alan Hutton claimed that a fee in the region of £10 million would be ideal for the services of Liverpool centre-back Nathaniel Phillips. He said:

"He is a Premier League centre-half, he has played games for Liverpool. He has been out on loan and done well. He is obviously in the mind of Jurgen Klopp, he obviously trusts him or he would not be playing him. If they can get £10 million, I think that is a decent figure for someone with Premier League experience."

Hutton continued:

"He is a good age as well. I think going out and playing somewhere regularly... he will be playing at a higher standard within himself. So if they can get that. I think they will be more than happy."

Phillips, 25, has been speculated to depart the Reds since the start of the summer transfer window. He has featured in just 208 minutes of action this season, spread across four games across all competitions.

Lionel Messi or Kylian Mbappe? Ranking the 10 best players of 2022 - Click here!

Poll : 0 votes