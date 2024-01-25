Liverpool identify ex-Chelsea defender as replacement for Joel Matip: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly earmarked ex-Chelsea defender and Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi as a replacement for Joel Matip, who is set to be out for the rest of the season.

Earlier last summer, the Reds were allegedly in pursuit of a central defender. They were linked with a host of stars, such as Levi Colwill and Goncalo Inacio, but opted to not add a new centre-back to their squad.

However, according to the Mirror, Liverpool have chosen to prioritize a centre-back signing in light of Matip's anterior cruciate ligament injury. They are keen to rope in Guehi, who spent time in Chelsea's famed youth ranks between 2007 and 2019, to replace the Cameroonian.

However, Crystal Palace are believed to be unwilling to part ways with their player in the ongoing January transfer window. They could be open to selling the 23-year-old Englishman ahead of the next campaign.

Guehi, who joined Crystal Palace in a deal worth up to £20 million from Chelsea in 2021, has started 104 of his 106 appearances for the Eagles so far. He has scored five goals and recorded two assists as well.

Jurgen Klopp sends message to Liverpool's stars ahead of facing Chelsea in cup final

Earlier on Wednesday (January 24), Liverpool advanced to the EFL Cup final after defeating Fulham 3-2 on aggregate over two legs of the semi-final. They held on to a 1-1 draw in the second leg at the Cottagers.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp offered his two cents after the end of the second leg, telling reporters during a post-match chat (h/t Metro):

"It is fantastic. We had the experience before, we know what to expect. It's outstanding, it's fantastic, it's fantastic for our people. Again Chelsea, wow, what a story that is. For tonight, I told the boys you should never take for granted that you're part of a club that can win trophies, that means you have to qualify for finals and we are obviously the lucky ones who are part of it."

Commenting on the Reds' EFL Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley Stadium on Sunday (February 25), the 56-year-old tactician continued:

"These boys want to win, these boys want to qualify for big, big finals and we did tonight, it's absolutely special. Everything great about the Carabao Cup final, the only problem is it's in the middle of the season. We cannot focus on that final. Around that we have to be focused on all the other competitions as well. Wembley is a special place and I am really happy for everyone involved."

Liverpool, who beat the west London outfit in the 2021-22 EFL Cup final, have won seven of their past 15 matches against Mauricio Pochettino's team. They have lost just twice in the aforesaid period of time.