Liverpool identify Luis Diaz replacement if winger moves to Barcelona - Reports

Liverpool have reportedly identified Olympique Lyonnais star Malick Fofana as a potential Luis Diaz replacement if he heads to Barcelona this summer. The youngster has been a major revelation in the Ligue 1 this season.

Ad

Malick Fofana signed for Lyon for a reported €19.5 million from KAA Gent in January 2024. In this season, the 20-year-old Belgian winger has been in impressive form, contributing 11 goals and six assists in 41 outings across competitions. The youngster has a lot of scope for development and could become a great asset to any big team he heads to.

According to Mundo Deportivo (h/t Rousing the Kop), Liverpool are keen on signing Malick Fofana as a replacement for Luis Diaz if he signs for Barcelona this summer. The Catalans are reportedly set to sign the Colombian winger as their main attacking target, leaving the Reds to get hold of a replacement.

Ad

Trending

Luis Diaz's current contract runs until June 2027, with a reported £65 million fee. Given Diaz's massive fee, it remains to be seen if Barca can match such demands, as their financial situation is well-known. The Merseysiders reportedly do not consider the Catalan outfit's interest a big threat, but have still identified Fofana as the ideal replacement.

Arne Slot is looking to bring in younger players to his squad this summer, making Malick Fofana a good fit. Meanwhile, Hansi Flick has approved Luis Diaz's signing as Barcelona require more options in their attack to compete more fiercely in Europe.

Ad

Barcelona pull out of the race to sign Liverpool target Xavi Simons: Reports

Xavi Simons - Source: Getty

In a conversation with CaughtOffside, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano detailed Barcelona's stance in signing Liverpool and Manchester United target Xavi Simons. Romano claimed the Catalans are out of the race for now and have other priorities in the summer transfer window.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Italian journalist claimed that Barca have to sort out their financial situation before they can make any signings. Moreover, they have multiple options in their attack so signing Xavi Simons is not a priority, despite him hailing from their youth academy, La Masia.

Meanwhile, Empire of the Kop has reported that Liverpool are preparing to splurge around €60 million to sign the Dutch attacking midfield talent. Manchester United are also interested, but their financial situation will depend on the outcome of the Europa League final. However, RB Leipzig reportedly want around €80 million for Xavi Simons, so the Reds have to increase their bid to secure his services.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pratyasha Sarkar Pratyasha is a Pop Culture and a European Football writer for Sportskeeda. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in English Literature, and has over 3 years of experience in the pop culture industry. Throughout her career, Pratyasha has always emphasized detailed background checks, and believes in verifying all information regardless of how correct it may seem.



Pratyasha is an ardent admirer of Lionel Messi and has followed his journey since she was a kid; he inspires her with his dedication and humility. She has grown up watching, living, and breathing Satyajit Ray's cinema, which she believes is timeless. She loves Taylor Swift’s music and thinks she's a lyrical genius, and also admires Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone.



When Pratyasha's off the clock, she enjoys reading books and listening to music. During the football season, she is usually busy watching football matches late at night when Barcelona are playing. Know More