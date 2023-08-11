Liverpool included substantial clause to benefit Brighton in record-offer to sign Chelsea target Moises Caicedo: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly included a substantial sell-on clause in their offer to sign Moises Caicedo from Premier League club Brighton & Hove Albion.

The Reds recently made an audacious attempt to sign the Ecuador international in the last 24 hours. They have tabled a British-record transfer offer in the region of £111 million, as reported by Sky Sports.

Caicedo has been one of the most-in-demand players in this summer, having already attracted interest from a couple of PL clubs. Chelsea were previously in pole position to sign the 21-year-old midfielder after engaging in constant negotiation with Brighton for Caicedo.

The Blues have also had several bids turned down by the Seagulls as well, as they were initially holding out for an offer in the region of £100 million. The whole transfer saga involving Caicedo took a new twist yesterday (August 10), as they made an unexpected swoop for the player.

Liverpool tabled a whooping £110 million transfer bid for Caicedo, which was immediately accepted by Brighton. However, Caicedo is still yet to give the green light to a move to Anfield, with reports suggesting that the midfielder is holding out for a move to Chelsea.

Meanwhile, further details of Liverpool's £110 British-record bid have come to light. As per The Athletic journalist Andy Naylor, it has now been revealed that the Reds inserted a substantial sell-on clause in their offer to Brighton.

Such a clause could possibly provide a substantial amount of money to Brighton in the event of any future sale of the player to the Reds. He joined the Seagulls in 2021 from Ecuadorian club side Independiente del Valle for a transfer fee in the region of £4.5 million.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool will eventually succeed in their attempt to land Caicedo from Brighton this summer, amid interest from Chelsea.

Liverpool target reportedly prefers a move to Chelsea

The Reds seem to have been handed a major blow in their attempt to land Caicedo this summer despite reaching an agreement with Brighton.

Jurgen Klopp's team tabled a British transfer record offer of £110 million for the midfielder. However, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealed that Caicedo has informed the Reds of his decision to join Chelsea instead.

The Blues are believed to have agreed personal terms with the Ecuador international as far back as June. They would once again make an attempt to sign him from Brighton. They are expected to make another bid for Caicedo.