Liverpool are increasingly becoming confident of signing Chelsea star Mason Mount in the summer transfer window, as per TalkSPORT.

The England international is in the final 16 months of his contract at Stamford Bridge and talks of a new deal have stalled. Hence, the Reds are confident of stealing him from the Blues' grasp at the end of the season.

Chelsea will know that the summer transfer window could be their last chance to cash in on Mount if he decides not to renew his contract. Manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly sold on the idea of signing Mount and sees him as an ideal addition to the team.

The Reds could lose Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner and Naby Keita on free transfers this summer. Thiago Alcantara has been brilliant whenever he has played for them but his injury issues are well-documented.

Jordan Henderson and Fabinho Tavares, meanwhile, have been evidently subpar throughout the campaign. Hence, adding fresh legs to the center of the park could be the way to go for Klopp this summer.

His midfield has always been about high-intensity football on and off the ball. Bringing in Mount (24) could reinvigorate Liverpool's aging team at a crucial point during Klopp's tenure.

The Reds are out of both domestic cups and are on the verge of elimination from the UEFA Champions League. Real Madrid hold a 5-2 first-leg advantage in their two-legged round-of-16 tie.

The pressure will be on the Merseyside-based giants, especially their German manager, to improve results next season. Signing quality players will be one way to achieve that.

What Chelsea boss Graham Potter has said regarding Liverpool target Mason Mount's contract talks

Graham Potter claimed last month that he was eager to see Mason Mount renew his contract at Chelsea amidst interest from Liverpool.

Speaking to reporters in February, the English tactician admitted (h/t BBC):

"It's always complicated, there's always negotiation. It's best I leave it between Mason and the club. It's the best way for that to be dealt with. He's been fantastic to work with, an important player for us and of course I hope it gets resolved quickly."

Mount, who rose to prominence under former Blues managers Frank Lampard and Thomas Tuchel, has become a crucial part of Chelsea's first-team plans. He has registered three goals and six assists in 32 games across competitions this term.

However, he has managed a paltry tally of one goal and no assists in his last 14 Premier League games.

