Liverpool inform star player they are ready to sell him this summer - Reports

Liverpool have reportedly informed Darwin Nunez's entourage that they will be looking to move on from the striker in the summer. Spanish outlet AS claims that the Uruguay international's agent, Jorge Mendes, is now looking for a new club for his client (via Sport Witness).

This report claims that Atletico Madrid are interested in securing the services of the 25-year-old. A move to La Liga seems perfect for Nunez, given that he could compete at the highest level with Atletico Madrid.

Things haven't worked out for the former Benfica man at Anfield since he joined in the summer of 2022. Overall, the striker has made 139 appearances across competitions for the Reds, bagging 40 goals and 26 assists.

His need in the number nine role has significantly reduced after Arne Slot arrived at the start of the 2024/25 season. Nunez has started just eight times in the Premier League in 26 appearances, bagging five goals in the process.

The likes of Cody Gakpo and Diogo Jota have been preferred in the striker's position over the Uruguayan this campaign. However, if Nunez is to leave, he would have capped off his stay at Liverpool with the Premier League trophy.

The Reds managed to win the league on Sunday, April 27 after defeating Tottenham Hotspur 5-1..

Danny Murphy says Liverpool need new striker

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy believes that the Reds need to freshen up in attack during the summer, despite winning the Premier League title this campaign.

He believes Alexander Isak may be out of reach due to his transfer fee, while Jonathan David could be a more realistic option for the number nine role. Claiming that Darwin Nunez's time has come to an end, Murphy told BBC Sport:

"It's time for a freshen up in attack. I think Darwin has had a lot of chances. If you just simplify it to what we've seen in terms of his contribution and minutes played, Slot obviously doesn't fancy him."

"Slot has played a winger, Luis Diaz, ahead of him as a striker at times. That tells you everything you need to know. I would be amazed if Darwin stayed. I think the writing is on the wall for him."

David will be available in the summer for free once his contract at Lille expires at the end of the season. He's scored 25 goals across competitions this season in 46 appearances.

