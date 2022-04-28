Liverpool initiate talks with Jurgen Klopp over new contract - Reports

Liverpool are stepping up their efforts to convince Jurgen Klopp to remain at the club for at least another four years, according to The Daily Telegraph.

Klopp has transformed the Reds into one of the best clubs in the world since taking the reins at Anfield in October 2015. Since his arrival, the Merseyside-based club have won the Premier League, UEFA Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, FIFA Club World Cup and the EFL Cup.

The German tactician has taken Liverpool from being a mid-table club to a European giant looking to win all four competitions they are a part of. Having already won the EFL Cup this term, the Reds are on the hunt for the quadruple.

However, there are doubts about Klopp's future on Merseyside, with his current contract expiring in 2024. He has previously expressed his desire to take a break from football after his deal runs out at the end of the 2023-24 season.

Klopp, though, appears to be opening up to the idea of staying at Liverpool beyond the summer of 2024. According to the aforementioned source, the Reds have opened talks with the 54-year-old over a new deal.

Fenway Sports Group president Michael Gordon watched Klopp and Co beat Villarreal 2-0 in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final tie at Anfield on Wednesday. As per the report, he was joined by the German's representative Marc Kosicke.

Liverpool are said to be keen to tie Klopp down to a new deal that would see him stay at the club for at least another four years. There is hope that the manager is now ready to discuss the possibility of extending his contract.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss reportedly currently earns £10 million a year at Anfield. It is said that any new deal will likely see those terms improve. However, money is not expected to prove to be a problem in negotiations if the report is to be believed.

Can Klopp lead Liverpool to quadruple win?

The Reds won their first trophy of the season in the shape of EFL Cup. It now remains to be seen if they can add to it before the 2021-22 campaign comes to a close.

Klopp's side are just one point behind table-toppers Manchester City in the Premier League. With five games left to play, they are hopeful that they can surpass the Citizens in the title race.

Liverpool have also placed one foot in the Champions League final. They will look to defend their two-goal lead when they face Villarreal in Spain in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final tie next week.

They have also made their way into the final of the FA Cup. The Reds are scheduled to face league rivals Chelsea at Wembley on May 14.

