Liverpool intensify contacts to sign another Manchester United target after Cody Gakpo hijack: Reports

Liverpool have reportedly amped up their efforts to sign midfielder Enzo Fernandez, who is also being monitored by Manchester United.

The Benfica midfielder had a stellar 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign with Argentina as he helped La Albiceleste emerge victorious. The 21-year-old contributed one goal and one assist in seven games and also won the Young Player of the Tournament award.

Following his excellent display in Qatar, he has been linked with several clubs across Europe, including Liverpool and Manchester United. As per Portuguese outlet O Jogo, the Reds have made contact to sign Fernandez in January.

Jurgen Klopp's side are in dire need of midfield reinforcements. Jordan Henderson and James Milner are on the wrong side of the 30s while Thiago Alcantara, Naby Keita, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have been fairly injury-prone.

Liverpool, who were heavily linked with Borussia Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham, seem to have made Fernandez their priority for now. The Argentine has played 24 games for Benfica, scoring three goals and providing five assists since joining them from River Plate in the summer.

They could snatch another player away from Manchester United after they signed Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven on December 26. The Dutch forward, who was heavily linked with the Red Devils, will now move to Anfield in January.

Manager offers opinion on Liverpool and Manchester United target

Another midfielder who has been heavily linked with Liverpool and Manchester United is Declan Rice.

The West Ham United captain, who has been impressive in the Premier League and impressed playing for England at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, recently shared his desire to play in the UEFA Champions League.

Speaking about Rice's potential exit from West Ham, manager David Moyes told The Times:

"He wants to win and play for a really good side which is going to give him the opportunity to do so. We hope that we can reach the Champions League. It is looking difficult at this time. But we're not just going to roll over and let Dec walk out of the building, that is for sure. It is going to be a big fight."

He added:

"I like it because he wants to challenge himself and he wants to play in the big games and be a top player. I don't think you're ever going to hold anybody back from having those ambitions."

West Ham are currently 16th in the Premier League table and will need a miracle if they are to finish in the top four. It would be tough for them to hold on to Rice if Liverpool or Manchester United make a bid for the midfielder come summer.

