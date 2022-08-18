Liverpool have no intention of letting 27-year-old leave this summer despite contract standoff: Reports

Premier League giants Liverpool are prepared to risk losing Naby Keita for free next year rather than let him leave this summer, Goal has claimed. Given the injury crisis the 19-time English champions are going through right now, his sale this summer is all but ruled out.

Former RB Leipzig star Naby Keita has entered the final 12 months of his contract at Anfield and his future at the club remains undecided. It is believed that Keita is not happy with his current contract situation but the Reds are pushing on with the extension talks. If the Merseysiders fail to convince him, the midfielder would be free to leave as a free agent next summer.

As per the aforementioned report, the Guinea international has offers from a number of notable European clubs, including his former employer RB Leipzig. The Merseysiders, however, are reportedly planning to keep the 27-year-old midfielder for this season and beyond.

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



Sky Germany are reporting that Naby Keita is unhappy with his situation at Liverpool 🎙️ "He had issues adjusting from being the main man in Leipzig to operating in such a collective system"Sky Germany are reporting that Naby Keita is unhappy with his situation at Liverpool 🎙️ "He had issues adjusting from being the main man in Leipzig to operating in such a collective system"Sky Germany are reporting that Naby Keita is unhappy with his situation at Liverpool 🔴 https://t.co/wrPoYPx3LR

It has been claimed that talks between Liverpool and the player’s representative Bjorn Bezemer are ongoing, and they had a face-to-face meeting in Mallorca earlier in August.

The Anfield outfit are supposedly looking to tie the player down to a four-year contract. Coach Jurgen Klopp values the player highly and considers him to be a part of the Reds’ strongest XI when fit and at his best.

The midfielder joined Liverpool in a massive £52 million deal in the summer of 2018 and has thus far made 117 appearances for them across competitions. He has scored 11 goals and recorded seven assists for Klopp’s outfit, winning a Premier League title, a Champions League trophy, and an FA Cup, amongst other honors.

Liverpool could use more fresh faces in midfield

Jurgen Klopp has a brilliant squad at his disposal, capable of vying for every trophy on offer. However, considering Manchester City are their top rivals in the Premier League title race, they might have to look beyond meeting the minimum requirements and focus on improving overall quality.

Liverpool FC @LFC double nutmeg! Naby Keita with adouble nutmeg! Naby Keita with a 🔥 double nutmeg! 🙌 https://t.co/5v9hbWUXue

While there’s hardly any room for improvement in attack or defense, the midfield could still use some work. Considering the age profile of some of their midfielders (Jordan Henderson (32), James Milner (36), and Thiago Alcantara (31)), they could surely use some fresh faces in the squad. The chances of a midfield overhaul taking place this summer look rather slim, but Klopp might have to come around to it sooner rather than later.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Diptanil Roy