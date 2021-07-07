Liverpool's interest in signing Serie A star hampered due to astronomical asking price - Reports

Liverpool have made few contacts with Serie A side Lazio over the availability of star midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato (via TBR Football).

Liverpool are currently in the market to sign a new midfielder to fill a huge hole left behind by Georginio Wijnaldum. The latter decided to leave Anfield for Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

The Reds' interest in signing Sergej Milinkovic-Savic came to light earlier this summer. However, the Serbian international's astronomical asking price has thrown a massive snapper in the works.

According to the aforementioned source, Lazio owner Claudio Lotito wants a minimum of €100 million for their star asset. However, Liverpool are only prepared to offer €80 million for Milinkovic-Savic.

Liverpool are not expected to make such a huge offer for another player after already spending upwards of £35 million for defender Ibrahima Konate. The Reds follow a sell-to-buy policy under the ownership of Fenway Sports Group, which means they will need to sell one of their stars in order to afford Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic had another outstanding season for Lazio in Serie A. The Serbian international contributed eight goals and 11 assists in all competitions for the Rome-based side.

Liverpool are likely to have a massive summer transfer window

Replacing Georginio Wijnaldum is a top priority for Liverpool in the ongoing transfer window. The Reds have been linked with various players in order to fill the massive void. Besides Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Liverpool have also been linked with the likes of Saul Niguez, Renato Sanches and Florian Neuhaus.

Apart from midfielders, Liverpool are also in the market for a new wide player. The Reds are planning to offload fringe players like Divock Origi, Harry Wilson and Takumi Minamino to generate funds for a backup to their famous front-three.

Liverpool will be without Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane due to their international commitment to play in the Africa Cup of Nations in early 2022. So a solid backup is much needed at Anfield. The Reds have been linked with FC Porto's Otávio Monteiro as well as Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman to serve as backup to Salah and Mane.

