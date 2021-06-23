Liverpool interested in £50 million rated Premier League midfielder - Reports

Liverpool are looking to reinforce their midfield following the departure of Georginio Wijnaldum. According to The Athletic, Liverpool have a 'very real' interest in Aston Villa midfielder John McGinn.

McGinn was one of the stars of the 2020-21 season for Aston Villa. The Scotland international reportedly impressed Jurgen Klopp during Aston Villa's 7-2 thrashing of Liverpool early in the season.

The Liverpool manager reportedly asked McGinn's Scotland teammate and Liverpool left-back Andy Robertson about the player after being impressed by his work-rate. Klopp has previously publicly aired his admiration for McGinn.

While speaking to the press about Andy Robertson's role in the Scottish national team in September 2019 (via The Daily Record), Klopp said:

“As a left-back, you can’t win a game alone. It’s just not possible. He doesn’t have to though because you have other good guys – John McGinn, what a super player he is, Robert Snodgrass, a wonderful player, Scott McTominay has great potential.”

Liverpool will need to pay £50 million to sign John McGinn from Aston Villa

Even though Liverpool's interest in McGinn is very real, signing him could prove to be a tough ordeal for the Merseysiders. The 26-year-old signed a new 5-year deal with Aston Villa in December 2020. This puts Villa in a great place as far as negotiations are concerned.

They are reportedly not willing to part with him for anything less than a bid in the region of £45-50 million. In order to finance the deal, Liverpool will need to make a few sales first.

Aston Villa are braced for a mammoth bid from Manchester City for Jack Grealish. They have been proactive in the transfer market and have already signed Emiliano Buendia and former player Ashley Young. They are also reportedly keeping tabs on Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse.

If Manchester City do end up signing Grealish, Aston Villa will be well-advised to hold onto McGinn as they cannot afford to lose two of their key players in the same summer.

Meanwhile, there is a Georginio Wijnaldum shaped hole in Liverpool's midfield. The Dutchman, who has joined Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer, is in fine form for his national side at Euro 2020. He has scored three goals in as many games at the tournament so far.

Wijnaldum has been the standout performer for Frank De Boer's side and Liverpool will miss his commitment and work-rate when the 2021-22 season commences.

They will need to bring in someone to replace Wijnaldum but despite their interest in McGinn, the chances of signing him are quite low as things stand.

