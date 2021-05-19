Liverpool interested in bringing Inter Milan defender to Anfield - Reports

According to Italian outlet Leggo, Liverpool have set their sights on Inter Milan defender Alessandro Bastoni. It is no surprise that Liverpool are currently targeting a defender after injuries to Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

The Reds have been linked to numerous centre-backs in the past six months, with Alessandro Bastoni being the latest in a long line. However, according to reports from Italy, Inter Milan are not keen on selling the defender.

Inter Milan, though, might have to sell one of their prized assets to balance the books as they deal with the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. If Liverpool come calling for Bastoni, the Inter Milan hierarchy might ask the Reds to pay upwards of €50 million.

Liverpool will be 'forced to sell' at least one superstar to afford Alessandro Bastoni

Under the ownership of the Fenway Sports Group, Liverpool have followed a sell-to-buy policy in the transfer window. Thus, in order to sign Bastoni, the Reds might be forced to sell a superstar to generate funds for the 22-year-old.

Liverpool's interest in Bastoni intensified after the club were unable to make Ozan Kabak's loan deal permanent. The Reds have also been linked to RB Leipzig defender Ibrahima Konate in recent weeks.

Alessandro Bastoni has made 31 Serie A appearances for Inter Milan this season. The 22-year-old is one of the few players that manager Antonio Conte wants to retain. However, the Inter Milan owners might be forced to accept a bid in the region of €50-60 million.

Alessandro Bastoni has won the Serie A with Inter Milan. (Photo by Valerio Pennicino/Getty Images)

According to a report from Gazzetta dello Sport earlier this year, Liverpool have no issues spending big on a young defender. Alessandro Bastoni is a left-footed centre-back, who is capable of operating as a full-back as well. The 22-year-old is brave in defense, often charging forward to break opponents' counter-attacks.

Bastoni is a ball-playing defender, similar to Virgil van Dijk. The Italian international would fit perfectly into Klopp's system as they start their attacks from the back.

He has also featured for the Italian national team. Since making his debut for the Azzurri in 2020, Bastoni has represented his country on four occasions. The 22-year old has been picked in Italy's 33-man preliminary squad for Euro 2020.