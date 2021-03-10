Liverpool 'interested' in Chelsea star amid repeated snubs from manager Thomas Tuchel - Reports

Chelsea star Christian Pulisic is reportedly on Liverpool's radar after repeatedly being snubbed by Thomas Tuchel. The new Chelsea manager is yet to hand the 22-year-old a Premier League start since taking over at Stamford Bridge.

Christian Pulisic completed a move to Chelsea ahead of the 2019/20 season for a reported fee of £58 million ($73 million), making him the most expensive North American signing of all time. Since then, Pulisic has made a total of 59 appearances across all competitions. He has scored 13 goals and assisted 11 more as a Chelsea player.

However, ever since Thomas Tuchel took over as Chelsea boss at the end of January, Christian Pulisic seems to have quickly slid down the pecking order at the club. He hasn't started a single Premier League match under the new Chelsea manager.

Christian Pulisic had started all of Frank Lampard's last 7 Premier League matches in charge of the team but has played less than 140 minutes across 6 matches since then.

Christian Pulisic is understood to be growing increasingly frustrated with his situation at Chelsea. Ironically, Thomas Tuchel was the manager who helped Pulisic make his breakthrough at Borussia Dortmund.

Pulisic was left out of the starting lineup yet again against Everton on Monday. Tuchel was apologetic about the player's situation and admitted it was 'unfair' when asked to explain his decision to leave Pulisic out of the side. Following the victory against Everton, Tuchel said:

"I can say nothing else but good things about him. Maybe his biggest problem is that I know him from Dortmund and I think he started only in the cup games."

"It is my responsibility and it is a bit unfair. But I know what kind of an impact he can have in the last 20 or 30 minutes," added Tuchel. "He was a bit unlucky in the last few games. It isn't a lack of trust or quality, it is just that he will have to be patient."

Liverpool among clubs interested in Chelsea's Christian Pulisic

According to reports from The Daily Mail, Pulisic's situation at Chelsea has reportedly attracted Liverpool's attention and they are understood to be monitoring the player.

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is believed to be an admirer of Pulisic and tried signing the American in 2018, having worked with him at Borussia Dortmund. Pulisic, though, never played a senior match under Klopp before the manager left for Liverpool.

Christian Pulisic won't be short of suitors if he decides to leave Chelsea this summer

Liverpool aren't the only club keeping tabs on the disenfranchised 22-year-old's situation at Stamford Bridge. Premier League giants Manchester United and Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are also said to be keeping an eye on the player. All three clubs could attempt a move should Christian Pulisic seek a move away from Chelsea in the summer.